The holidays bring us one of the most joyous times of year: Bowl season. Obviously. From Dec. 16 to Jan. 2, there will be near-continuous college football action spanning the entire country. With eight games in the first two days, the postseason will waste no time getting things kicked off. After a brief break for Christmas, the action kicks into high gear again with 20 bowl games -- nearly half the slate -- coming between Dec. 27 and New Year's Eve, culminating with the College Football Playoff semifinals.

And with bowls come investment opportunities. The postseason landscape has been made more difficult to predict with the arrival of the transfer portal, early NFL Draft declarations and coaching changes. Early lines have been set, but expect to see plenty of changes and swings as these games draw closer.

Caesars Sportsbook has released lines for all of the bowl games this season, including the College Football Playoff. No. 1 Georgia is a 6.5-point favorite over No. 4 Ohio State in the Peach Bowl. No. 2 Michigan is 9-point favorite over No. 3 TCU in the Fiesta Bowl. Let's take a look at all of the bowl game odds in order to prepare you for your holiday fun.

Odds courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook. All times Eastern.

Dec. 16

Bahamas Bowl -- Miami (Ohio) vs. UAB

Location: Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium -- Nassau, Bahamas

Time: 11:30 a.m. | TV: ESPN

Line: UAB -9.5

Cure Bowl -- No. 25 UTSA vs. No. 24 Troy

Location: Exploria Stadium -- Orlando, Florida

Time: 3 p.m. | TV: ESPN

Line: UTSA -1.5

Dec. 17

Fenway Bowl -- Cincinnati vs. Louisville

Location: Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts

Time: 11 a.m. | ESPN

Line: Louisville -2

Las Vegas Bowl -- Florida vs. No. 14 Oregon State

Location: Allegiant Stadium -- Las Vegas, Nevada

Time: 2:30 p.m. | ESPN

Line: Oregon State -10

LA Bowl -- Washington State vs. Fresno State

Location: SoFi Stadium -- Inglewood, California

Time: 3:30 p.m. | ABC

Line: Pick

TendingTree Bowl -- Rice vs. Southern Miss

Location: Hancock Whitney Stadium -- Mobile, Alabama

Time: 5:45 p.m. | ESPN

Line: Southern Miss -6

New Mexico Bowl -- SMU vs. BYU

Location: University Stadium -- Albuquerque, New Mexico

Time: 7:30 p.m. | ABC

Line: Pick

Frisco Bowl -- North Texas vs. Boise State

Location: Toyota Stadium -- Frisco, Texas

Time: 9:15 p.m. | ESPN

Line: Boise State -9.5

Dec. 19

Myrtle Beach Bowl -- Marshall vs. UConn

Location: Brooks Stadium -- Conway, South Carolina

Time: 2:30 p.m. | ESPN

Line: Marshall -10

Dec. 20

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl -- Eastern Michigan vs. San Jose State

Location: Albertsons Stadium -- Boise, Idaho

Time: 3:30 p.m. | ESPN

Line: San Jose State -3.5

Boca Raton Bowl -- Liberty vs. Toledo

Location: FAU Stadium -- Boca Raton, Florida

Time: 7:30 p.m. | ESPN

Line: Toledo -3.5

Dec. 21

New Orleans Bowl -- Western Kentucky vs. South Alabama

Location: Caesars Superdome -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Time: 9 p.m. | ESPN

Line: South Alabama -7

Dec. 22

Armed Forces Bowl -- Baylor vs. Air Force

Location: Amon G. Carter Stadium -- Fort Worth, Texas

Time: 7:30 p.m. | ESPN

Line: Baylor -6.5

Dec. 23

Independence Bowl -- Louisiana vs. Houston

Location: Independence Stadium -- Shreveport, Louisiana

Time: 3 p.m. | ESPN

Line: Houston -6.5

Gasparilla Bowl -- Wake Forest vs. Missouri

Location: Raymond James Stadium -- Tampa, Florida

Time: 6:30 p.m. | ESPN

Line: Wake Forest -3

Dec. 24

Hawai'i Bowl -- Middle Tennessee vs. San Diego State

Location: Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex -- Honolulu, Hawai'i

Time: 8 p.m. | ESPN

Line: San Diego State -6

Dec. 26

Quick Lane Bowl -- New Mexico State vs. Bowling Green

Location: Ford Field -- Detroit, Michigan

Time: 2:30 p.m. | ESPN

Line: Bowling Green -2

Dec. 27

Camelia Bowl -- Georgia Southern vs Buffalo

Location: Crampton Bowl, Montgomery, Alabama

Time: Noon | ESPN

Line: Georgia Southern -3.5

First Responder Bowl -- Memphis vs. Utah State

Location: Gerald J. Ford Stadium -- Dallas, Texas

Time: 3:15 p.m. | ESPN

Line: Memphis -9

Birmingham Bowl -- Coastal Carolina vs. East Carolina

Location: Protective Stadium -- Birmingham, Alabama

Time: 6:45 p.m. | ESPN

Line: East Carolina -7.5

Guaranteed Rate Bowl -- Wisconsin vs. Oklahoma State

Location: Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona

Time: 10:15 p.m. | ESPN

Line: Wisconsin -5

Dec. 28

Military Bowl -- UCF vs. Duke

Location: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium -- Annapolis, Maryland

Time: 2 p.m. | ESPN

Line: UCF -2.5

Liberty Bowl -- Kansas vs. Arkansas

Location: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium -- Memphis, Tennessee

Time: 5:30 p.m. | ESPN

Line: Arkansas -5

Holiday Bowl -- No. 15 Oregon vs. North Carolina

Location: Petco Park -- San Diego, California

Time: 8 p.m. | Fox

Line: Oregon -10.5

Texas Bowl -- Texas Tech vs. Ole Miss

Location: NRG Stadium -- Houston, Texas

Time: 9 p.m. | ESPN

Line: Ole Miss -4

Dec. 29

Pinstripe Bowl -- Syracuse vs. Minnesota

Location: Yankee Stadium -- Bronx, New York

Time: 2 p.m. | ESPN

Line: Minnesota -7

Cheez-It Bowl -- Oklahoma vs. No. 13 Florida State

Location: Camping World Stadium -- Orlando, Florida

Time: 5:30 p.m. | ESPN

Line: Florida State -8

Alamo Bowl -- No. 20 Texas vs. No. 12 Washington

Location: Alamodome -- San Antonio, Texas

Time: 9 p.m. | ESPN

Line: Texas -3.5

Dec. 30

Duke's Mayo Bowl -- Maryland vs. No. 23 NC State

Location: Bank of America Stadium -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Time: Noon | ESPN

Line: Maryland -1.5

Sun Bowl -- Pittsburgh vs. No. 18 UCLA

Location: Sun Bowl -- El Paso, Texas

Time: 2 p.m. | CBS

Line: Pitt -5

Gator Bowl -- No. 21 Notre Dame vs. No. 19 South Carolina

Location: TIAA Bank Field -- Jacksonville, Florida

Time: 3:30 p.m. | ESPN

Line: Notre Dame -5.5

Arizona Bowl -- Ohio vs. Wyoming

Location: Arizona Stadium -- Tucson, Arizona

Time: 4:30 p.m. | Barstool

Line: Ohio -3

Orange Bowl -- No. 6 Tennessee vs. No. 7 Clemson

Location: Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami Gardens, Florida

Time: 8 p.m. | ESPN

Line: Clemson -6

Dec. 31

Sugar Bowl -- No. 5 Alabama vs. No. 9 Kansas State

Location: Caesars Superdome -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Time: Noon | ESPN

Line: Alabama -5

Music City Bowl -- Iowa vs. Kentucky

Location: Nissan Stadium -- Nashville, Tennessee

Time: Noon | ABC

Line: Kentuciy -3

Fiesta Bowl (national semifinal) -- No. 3 TCU vs. No. 2 Michigan

Location: State Farm Stadium -- Glendale, Arizona

Time: 4 p.m. | ESPN

Line: Michigan -7.5

Peach Bowl (national semifinal) -- No. 4 Ohio State vs. No. 1 Georgia

Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium -- Atlanta, Georgia

Time: 8 p.m. | ESPN

Line: Georgia -6.5

Jan. 2

ReliaQuest Bowl -- No. 22 Mississippi State vs. Illinois

Location: Raymond James Stadium -- Tampa, Florida

Time: Noon | ESPN2

Line: Pick

Cotton Bowl Classic -- No. 16 Tulane vs. No. 10 USC

Location: AT&T Stadium -- Arlington, Texas

Time: 1 p.m. | ESPN

Line: USC -2.5

Citrus Bowl -- No. 17 LSU vs. Purdue

Location: Camping World Stadium -- Orlando, Florida

Time: 1 p.m. | ABC

Line: LSU -7

Rose Bowl -- No. 11 Penn State vs. No. 8 Utah

Location: Rose Bowl -- Pasadena, California

Time: 5 p.m. | ESPN

Line: Utah -3