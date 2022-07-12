The college football offseason once again saw significant turnover atop FBS programs with 30 teams -- 23% of the FBS -- changing coaches, which means there's a large swath entering honeymoon year with their new schools. Couple that with a number of programs who are either anticipating or experiencing concern over conference realignment, and there are plenty of unknowns entering 2022.

The 2022 Hot Seat Rankings should be noted for their coolness with 79 coaches -- nearly 60% of the FBS -- rated 0 or 1, meaning they are either "virtually untouchable" or "safe and secure."

The Hot Seat has long been an accurate predictor in terms of job security. Over the last five years, 23 of the 35 coaches rated 4 or worse in the preseason eventually lost their jobs (66%).

Entering the 2022 season, there are only eight coaches on the proverbial hot seat (rated 4 or higher). However, you can be sure there will be far more than eight coaching changes as that damn coaching carousel is always spinning.

In addition to the full set of rankings below, we have detailed those eight coaches sitting on the hottest seats ahead of the 2022 campaign, though there is also a group "Notable 3s" to keep an eye on throughout the season.

Mike Norvell is 8-13 (6-10 ACC) in his first two seasons at Florida State, and the Seminoles' recruiting operation appears to be lagging behind. Meanwhile, Jeff Scott has just one win against an FBS opponent across two seasons at South Florida (3-18), and Karl Dorrell's Colorado offense fell off a cliff while the program finished 4-8 in 2022.

Below you can see where all 131 FBS coaches stand before the season begins. Check out the ratings key first and see where every coach in college football ranks with kickoff scheduled in less than two months.

Rating What it means Coaches 5 Win or be fired 2 4 Start improving now 6 3 Pressure is mounting 16 2 All good ... for now 28 1 Safe and secure 55 0 Untouchable 24

The table below is arranged in alphabetical order by school. Listed is each coach's win-loss record at his current program and the number of years he's led that team prior to 2022. If the coach has seen his rating change from the 2021 season, the old rating is listed in parenthesis. Asterisks (*) note that games won/lost as an interim coach immediately preceding a full-time hiring are included.

2022 Hot Seat Rankings