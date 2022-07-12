2022-hotseat-v2.png
The college football offseason once again saw significant turnover atop FBS programs with 30 teams -- 23% of the FBS -- changing coaches, which means there's a large swath entering honeymoon year with their new schools. Couple that with a number of programs who are either anticipating or experiencing concern over conference realignment, and there are plenty of unknowns entering 2022.

The 2022 Hot Seat Rankings should be noted for their coolness with 79 coaches -- nearly 60% of the FBS -- rated 0 or 1, meaning they are either "virtually untouchable" or "safe and secure."

The Hot Seat has long been an accurate predictor in terms of job security. Over the last five years, 23 of the 35 coaches rated 4 or worse in the preseason eventually lost their jobs (66%).

Entering the 2022 season, there are only eight coaches on the proverbial hot seat (rated 4 or higher). However, you can be sure there will be far more than eight coaching changes as that damn coaching carousel is always spinning.

In addition to the full set of rankings below, we have detailed those eight coaches sitting on the hottest seats ahead of the 2022 campaign, though there is also a group "Notable 3s" to keep an eye on throughout the season.

Mike Norvell is 8-13 (6-10 ACC) in his first two seasons at Florida State, and the Seminoles' recruiting operation appears to be lagging behind. Meanwhile, Jeff Scott has just one win against an FBS opponent across two seasons at South Florida (3-18), and Karl Dorrell's Colorado offense fell off a cliff while the program finished 4-8 in 2022.

Below you can see where all 131 FBS coaches stand before the season begins. Check out the ratings key first and see where every coach in college football ranks with kickoff scheduled in less than two months.

Rating What it means Coaches

5

Win or be fired

2

4

Start improving now

6

3

Pressure is mounting

16

2

All good ... for now

28

1

Safe and secure

55

0

Untouchable

24

The table below is arranged in alphabetical order by school. Listed is each coach's win-loss record at his current program and the number of years he's led that team prior to 2022. If the coach has seen his rating change from the 2021 season, the old rating is listed in parenthesis. Asterisks (*) note that games won/lost as an interim coach immediately preceding a full-time hiring are included.

2022 Hot Seat Rankings

TeamCoachYearsRecord2022 Rating
Air Force
Troy Calhoun 15111-751 (2)
Akron
Joe Moorhead--0-01
Alabama
Nick Saban 15 178-25 0
App. St.
Shawn Clark 2 20-7* 1
Arizona
Jedd Fisch    11-113 (2)
Arizona St.
Herm Edwards 4 25-185 (4)
Arkansas
Sam Pittman 212-110 (1)
Arkansas St.
Butch Jones 1 2-102 (1)
Army
Jeff Monken 858-431 (0)
Auburn
Bryan Harsin 1 6-74 (2)
Ball St.
Mike Neu 628-413 (1)
Baylor
Dave Aranda 214-90 (2)
Boise St.
Andy Avalos 1 7-52 (1)
Boston College
Jeff Hafley 212-111
Bowling Green
Scot Loeffler 3 7-223
Buffalo
Mo Linguist 1 4-8 2
BYU
Kalani Sitake 648-291
California
Justin Wilcox 5 26-283 (2)
C. Michigan
Jim McElwain 320-131
Charlotte
Will Healy 314-17 1
Cincinnati
Luke Fickell 548-15 0
Clemson
Dabo Swinney 13 146-33 0
C. Carolina
Jamey Chadwell 4*30-19* 0
Colorado
Karl Dorrell 28-103 (1)
Colorado St.
Jay Norvell-- 0-0 1
Duke
Mike Elko -- 0-02
East Carolina
Mike Houston 314-192 (3)
E. Michigan
Chris Creighton 8 37-57 2
FIU
Mike MacIntyre-- 0-01
Florida
Billy Napier-- 0-0 1
FAU
Willie Taggart 210-114 (2)
Florida St.
Mike Norvell 28-133 (1)
Fresno St.
Jeff Tedford-- (3)0-0 (26-14)0 (1)
Georgia
Kirby Smart 666-15 0
Ga. Southern
Clay Helton--0-0 1
Georgia St.
Shawn Elliott 530-301
Georgia Tech
Geoff Collins 39-254 (2)
Hawaii
Timmy Chang--0-0 1
Houston
Dana Holgorsen 319-151 (3)
Illinois
Bret Bielema 1 5-72 (1)
Indiana
Tom Allen 526-32*2 (0)
Iowa
Kirk Ferentz 23 178-1101 (2)
Iowa St.
Matt Campbell 642-34 1
James Madison
Curt Cignetti333-5 (FCS) 0 (n/a)
Kansas
Lance Leipold12-10 1
Kansas St.
Chris Klieman 320-162 (1)
Kent St.
Sean Lewis 419-24 1
Kentucky
Mark Stoops 959-531 (2)
Liberty
Hugh Freeze 326-110
Louisiana
Michael Desormeaux-- 1-0* 2
Louisiana Tech
Sonny Cumbie--0-00
Louisville
Scott Satterfield 318-193 (2)
LSU
Brian Kelly-- 0-0 0
Marshall
Charles Huff17-6 1
Maryland
Mike Locksley 313-23 2
Memphis
Ryan Silverfield 2 14-10* 1
Miami (Fla.)
Mario Cristobal --0-0 0
Miami (Ohio)
Chuck Martin 8 39-522 (1)
Michigan
Jim Harbaugh 761-241 (4)
Michigan St.
Mel Tucker 213-70 (2)
Middle Tenn.
Rick Stockstill 16101-983
Minnesota
P.J. Fleck 535-23 1
Miss. State
Mike Leach 211-13 2
Missouri
Eliah Drinkwitz 211-122 (1)
Navy
Ken Niumatalolo 14105-752 (1)
NC State
Dave Doeren 964-49 1
Nebraska
Scott Frost 4 15-29 5
Nevada
Ken Wilson--0-0 2
New Mexico
Danny Gonzales 25-142 (1)
New Mexico St.
Jerry Kill-- 0-0 1
North Carolina
Mack Brown 3 (13)21-17 (90-63-1)1 (0)
North Texas
Seth Littrell 637-383 (2)
N. Illinois
Thomas Hammock 314-181 (2)
Northwestern
Pat Fitzgerald 16109-90 0
Notre Dame
Marcus Freeman--0-1*1
Ohio
Tim Albin13-9 2
Ohio St.
Ryan Day 3 34-4* 0
Oklahoma
Brent Venables--0-01
Okla. St.
Mike Gundy 17 149-691 (2)
Old Dominion
Ricky Rahne 26-7 1
Ole Miss
Lane Kiffin 215-81
Oregon
Dan Lanning-- 0-0 1
Oregon St.
Jonathan Smith 416-281
Penn St.
James Franklin 867-341
Pittsburgh
Pat Narduzzi 753-371 (2)
Purdue
Jeff Brohm 528-291 (3)
Rice
Mike Bloomgren 411-312 (1)
Rutgers
Greg Schiano 2 (13)8-14 (76-81)2 (1)
San Diego St.
Brady Hoke 2 (4) 16-6 (29-18) 1
San Jose St.
Brent Brennan 520-372 (0)
SMU
Rhett Lashlee--0-01
South Alabama
Kane Wommack15-71
South Carolina
Shane Beamer17-61 (2)
So. Miss
Will Hall13-9 1
South Florida
Jeff Scott 23-183 (2)
Stanford
David Shaw 1193-451 (0)
Syracuse
Dino Babers 6 29-43 4 (3)
TCU
Sonny Dykes-- 0-0 1
Temple
Stan Drayton--0-03
Tennessee
Josh Heupel    17-61 (2)
Texas
Steve Sarkisian15-7 1
Texas A&M
Jimbo Fisher 434-140 (1)
Texas St.
Jake Spavital 39-274 (3)
Texas Tech
Joey McGuire--0-01
Toledo
Jason Candle 7 45-27 2
Troy
Jon Sumrall--0-0 1
Tulane
Willie Fritz 6 31-433 (2)
Tulsa
Philip Montgomery 738-463
UAB
Bryant Vincent -- 0-0 2
UCF
Gus Malzahn19-40
UCLA
Chip Kelly 418-252 (3)
Connecticut
Jim Mora Jr. --0-03
UL-Monroe
Terry Bowden14-83 (1)
Massachusetts
Don Brown-- 0-01
UNLV
Marcus Arroyo 2 2-164 (2)
USC
Lincoln Riley-- 0-00
UTEP
Dana Dimel 412-333 (4)
UTSA
Jeff Traylor 219-70 (1)
Utah
Kyle Whittingham 17 144-70* 0
Utah St.
Blake Anderson 111-30 (1)
Vanderbilt
Clark Lea12-102 (1)
Virginia
Tony Elliott--0-0 1
Virginia Tech
Brent Pry-- 0-02
Wake Forest
Dave Clawson 851-480 (1)
Washington
Kalen DeBoer--0-0 1
Washington St.
Jake Dickert--3-3* 1
West Virginia
Neal Brown 317-18 2
W. Michigan
Tim Lester 532-25 1
W. Kentucky
Tyson Helton 323-161 (2)
Wisconsin
Paul Chryst 765-23 0
Wyoming
Craig Bohl 8 45-502 (1)