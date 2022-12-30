There should be some fireworks when the Georgia Bulldogs face the Ohio State Buckeyes in the 2022 Peach Bowl in Atlanta, the second of the 2022 College Football Playoff semifinals on Saturday. Georgia (13-0) is the reigning national champion and top seed but will face an angry Ohio State team that is looking to atone for a huge loss. The Buckeyes (12-1) lost 45-23 to rival Michigan in their regular-season finale Nov. 26, but they could get a chance at revenge. The winner of this semifinal faces the winner of Saturday's earlier Michigan vs. TCU matchup. The Bulldogs crushed LSU 50-30 in the SEC Championship Game on Dec. 3. The only previous meeting between the teams came in the 1993 Citrus Bowl, a 21-14 Bulldogs victory.

Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Bulldogs are 6.5-point favorites in Caesars Sportsbook's latest Ohio State vs. Georgia odds, and the over/under for total points scored in the Peach Bowl is set at 62.

Now, here are the college football odds and trends for Ohio State vs. Georgia:

Ohio State vs. Georgia spread: Bulldogs -6.5

Ohio State vs. Georgia over/under: 62 points

Ohio State vs. Georgia money line: Buckeyes +215, Bulldogs -267

OSU: It is 6-13 ATS against ranked teams under Ryan Day (since 2019).

UGA: It is 25-13 ATS against ranked teams under Kirby Smart (since 2016).

Why Georgia can cover

The Bulldogs are 8-2 against the spread in their past 10 bowl games and are 5-3 ATS in their past eight games. They aren't as dominant as they were last season on the defensive side, but they allow 12.8 points per game, second in FBS. UGA allows 4.7 yards per play (seventh) while the offense averages 7.0 (fourth). The Bulldogs rank first against the run, giving up 77 yards per game, and eighth overall (493 YPG). Jalen Carter anchors the front and has three sacks, and fellow consensus All-American Chris Smith (three interceptions) shuts things down the back.

The Bulldogs have covered the spread in all three games against ranked opponents and have won all but one game by double digits. The offense is balanced, ranking in the top 20 in rushing (207 YPG, 18th) and passing (284 YPG, 19th). Stetson Bennett has 3,425 passing yards this season. He threw for 537 yards, seven TDs and no interceptions in two 2021-22 playoff games. Kenny McIntosh (709 yards, 10 TDs), Daijun Edwards (681, seven) and Kendall Milton (533, six) lead the rushing attack, and All-SEC tight end Brock Bowers averages 14 yards per reception.

Why the Ohio State can cover

The Buckeyes will have an extra week of rest after missing out on the Big Ten title game and will be eager to make the most of this opportunity. They remain one of the best teams in the nation on both sides of the ball, ranking second in scoring (44.5 PPG) and allowing 19 points per game (13th). The Buckeyes have been protecting the ball all season and have turned it over just 10 times, tied for sixth-fewest in the nation. OSU is plus-7 in turnover margin, while the Bulldogs are minus-1. The Buckeyes lead the nation in averaging 7.2 yards per play and allow 4.7 (15th).

Quarterback C.J. Stroud threw for 3,340 yards and tied for fourth in the nation with 37 TDs. All-American Marvin Harrison Jr. has 1,157 receiving yards and 12 TDs, and Emeka Egbuka has 1,039 and nine scores. Georgia is stout against the run, but OSU averages 5.5 yards per carry, with Miyan Williams averaging 6.5 and putting up 13 touchdowns. The defense, led by linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (112 tackles), allows 304 yards per game (11th in FBS). It also has 32 sacks, with Jack Sawyer (4.5) and J.T. Tuimoloau (3.5) among several fierce rushers.

How to make Ohio State vs. Georgia picks

