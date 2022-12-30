A spot in the College Football Playoff championship game will be on the line when the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines and the No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs collide in the 2022 Fiesta Bowl on Saturday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. The Wolverines (13-0) won the Big Ten conference this season, defeating rival Ohio State in the process even without star running back Blake Corum, who was lost for the year with a knee injury. Michigan is making its second straight appearance in the CFP. Meanwhile TCU (12-1) is coming off its first loss of the season, a loss to Kansas State in the Big 12 championship game. The Horned Frogs are making their first appearance in the CFP.

Kickoff is 4 p.m. ET. The Wolverines are 7.5-point favorites in the latest Michigan vs. TCU odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 58.5.



Now, here are the college football odds and trends for TCU vs. Michigan:

Michigan vs. TCU spread: Wolverines -7.5

Michigan vs. TCU over/under: 58.5 points

Michigan vs. TCU money line: Wolverines -320, Horned Frogs +250

MICH: The Wolverines are third in the nation in total defense (277.1 yards per game)

TCU: The Horned Frogs rank sixth in the country in scoring offense (40.3 points per game)

Why the Wolverines can cover

Michigan has one of the best defenses – if not the best defense – in the country. The Wolverines give up just 277.1 total yards per game, which ranks third in the nation. They also allow only 13.4 points per game, which is tied for fourth, behind only Illinois, Georgia and Minnesota.

In addition, Michigan's running game has a plus matchup going up against TCU's run defense. The Wolverines average 243.0 rushing yards per game, which ranks fifth in the FBS. They face a Horned Frogs defense that has given up more than 200 yards on the ground in two of the last three games and more than 150 yards on eight occasions this season.

Why the Horned Frogs can cover

TCU has one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks in the country in Max Duggan. A Heisman Trophy finalist, Duggan leads the Big 12 and ranks eighth in the nation in passing efficiency (165.5). He also has 25 career rushing touchdowns, which ranks ninth in program history.

In addition, the Horned Frogs have the best defensive back in the country in Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson. A nephew of Pro Football Hall of Fame running back LaDainian Tomlinson, Hodges-Tomlinson has 42 tackles, including two for loss, with three interceptions, 11 pass breakups and a forced fumble. For his efforts this season he earned the Jim Thorpe Award as the nation's top defensive back.

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the point total, projecting the teams to combine for 64 points.

