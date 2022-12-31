One season after losing in the College Football Playoff semifinals, the Michigan Wolverines will get another chance to reach the CFP championship game when they square off against the TCU Horned Frogs in the 2022 Fiesta Bowl on Saturday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. Last season, the Wolverines were blown out by eventual national champion Georgia, 34-11, in the Orange Bowl. This season Michigan (13-0) won its second straight Big Ten title. Meanwhile the Horned Frogs (12-1) are the first Big 12 team other than Oklahoma to ever make the CFP.

Kickoff is 4 p.m. ET. The Wolverines are 7.5-point favorites in the latest Michigan vs. TCU odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 58. Before locking in any TCU vs. Michigan picks, you need to see the CFP semifinal predictions and Fiesta Bowl betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $2,500 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now the model has dialed in on the Fiesta Bowl 2022 featuring Michigan vs. TCU and just revealed its coveted picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see all of the model's college football picks. Now, here are the college football odds and trends for TCU vs. Michigan:

Michigan vs. TCU spread: Wolverines -7.5

Michigan vs. TCU over/under: 58 points

Michigan vs. TCU money line: Wolverines -320, Horned Frogs +250

MICH: The Wolverines are third in the nation in total defense (277.1 yards per game)

TCU: The Horned Frogs rank sixth in the country in scoring offense (40.3 points per game)

Michigan vs. TCU picks: See picks here



Why Michigan can cover

Michigan has a dominant offensive line. For the second straight season the Wolverines unit won the Joe Moore Award, which is awarded to the nation's best offensive line. The unit is led by 6-foot-3, 307-pound center Olu Oluwatimi, who won both the Rimington and Outland trophies for his dominant play this year.

In addition, Michigan has a defense that can stop the TCU running game. The Wolverines give up just 85.2 rushing yards per game, which ranks third in the country, behind only Georgia and James Madison. Only one running back has rushed for more than 100 yards in a game this season against Michigan, and just five have surpassed 50 yards on the ground.

Why TCU can cover

TCU has one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks in the country in Max Duggan. A Heisman Trophy finalist, Duggan leads the Big 12 and ranks eighth in the nation in passing efficiency (165.5). He also has 25 career rushing touchdowns, which ranks ninth in program history.

In addition, the Horned Frogs have the best defensive back in the country in Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson. A nephew of Pro Football Hall of Fame running back LaDainian Tomlinson, Hodges-Tomlinson has 42 tackles, including two for loss, with three interceptions, 11 pass breakups and a forced fumble. For his efforts this season he earned the Jim Thorpe Award as the nation's top defensive back.

How to make Michigan vs. TCU picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the point total, projecting the teams to combine for 64 points. It also has an against-the-spread pick that cashes in almost 60% of simulations. You can see the model's TCU vs. Michigan Fiesta Bowl pick only at SportsLine.

So who wins the Fiesta Bowl and Michigan vs. TCU? And which side is covering almost 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the TCU vs. Michigan spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up almost $2,500 the last six-plus years, and find out.