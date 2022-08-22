With less than a week before the first games of the 2022 college football schedule, time is running out to place your 2022 college football futures bets. College football win totals are always popular lines to play at sportsbooks, but finding the best values with 131 teams now participating in the FBS can be a challenge. The first Power Five game of the season will take place on Saturday, Aug. 27, when Nebraska takes on Northwestern in Ireland. Nebraska's over-under for regular-season wins is 7.5, while Northwestern's is 3.5.

Caesars Sportsbook's latest college football odds also list defending national champion Georgia's 2022 college football win total at 11. The No. 3 Bulldogs open their season against No. 11 Oregon on Saturday, Sept. 3. So which college football over-unders should you target as you place your 2022 college football futures bets for the upcoming season? Before making any college football futures picks for the 2022 season, don't miss the 2022 college football win total best bets from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past six years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $3,600 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It also finished the 2021-22 college football bowl season on a 43-31 run on all top-rated college football side picks and went 10-3-1 on college win total best bets. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Top college football win total predictions

One of the top 2022 college football over-under best bets from the model: Hawaii comfortably goes over 3.5 wins for a -160 payout. At face value, it looks like a steep price to pay for a team that just underwent a coaching staff change, but the Rainbow Warriors have a number of things working in their favor to go over 3.5 wins.

Former Hawaii quarterback Timmy Chang inherits a team that just missed bowl eligibility after going 6-7 a season ago and a return to the offense that Junes Jones used to help turn Hawaii into a successful program will be welcomed. Chang threw for a then-NCAA-record 17,072 passing yards in his career and he'll hope that a manageable schedule allows him to reestablish a pass-heavy attack.

Hawaii will play 13 games in 2022, opening the season against Vanderbilt at home on Saturday, Aug. 27. Vanderbilt is one of three teams on the schedule who only managed two wins a season ago and the Rainbow Warriors also play FCS Duquesne. With the Mountain West still in tumult given how aggressively the college football landscape has been shaken up this offseason, the model predicts that Hawaii finds several places to steal a win and finishes with an average of 5.5 wins in its 10,000 simulations. See the rest of the model's college football over-under best bets here.

How to bet 2022 college football win totals

