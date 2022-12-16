The 2022 Cure Bowl, the only bowl game to feature a pair of conference champions, will pit the No. 22 UTSA Roadrunners against the No. 23 Troy Trojans on Friday afternoon. The Roadrunners (11-2), who went 8-0 in Conference USA, defeated North Texas 48-27 in the conference championship on Dec. 2. The Trojans (11-2), who were 7-1 in the Sun Belt, cruised to a 45-26 win over Coastal Carolina in the Sun Belt Championship Game. This will be the first time the teams have met.

The game from Exploria Stadium in Orlando kicks off at 3 p.m. ET. Troy is averaging 26.2 points per game this season, while UTSA averages 38.7. The Roadrunners are favored by 1 point in the latest UTSA vs. Troy odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 56.5.

UTSA vs. Troy spread: UTSA -1

UTSA vs. Troy over/under: 56.5 points

UTSA vs. Troy money line: Troy +100, UTSA -120

UTSA: The Roadrunners are 4-1 against the spread in their last five games overall

TROY: The Trojans are 4-0 ATS in their last four games against a team with a winning record

Why Troy can cover

Sophomore Tez Johnson leads the Trojans' receiving corps with 52 receptions for 823 yards (15.8 average) and four touchdowns. In the Sun Belt title game, he made three catches for 59 yards (19.7 average). For the season, he had at least two catches in each game, including a season-high eight for 81 yards in a 23-17 win at Louisiana on Nov. 5. He had two catches for a season-high 121 yards in a 16-7 win over Marshall on Sept. 24, and followed that up a week later with a six-catch, 105-yard and one touchdown performance at Western Kentucky on Oct. 1.

Senior wide receiver Rajae' Johnson closed the season on a tear with back-to-back 100-yard receiving games in the regular-season finale and in the Sun Belt Championship Game. In the title game win over Coastal Carolina, he caught four passes for 134 yards (33.5 average) and two touchdowns, including a long of 67 yards. A week earlier at Arkansas State on Nov. 26, he had three receptions for 101 yards (33.7 average) and one score. For the season, he has 34 receptions for 672 yards (19.8 average) and a team-high six touchdowns.

Why UTSA can cover

Despite that, the Trojans are not a lock to cover the UTSA vs. Troy spread. That's because the Roadrunners are led by dual-threat senior quarterback Frank Harris. Harris has completed 305 of 429 passes (71.1%) for 3,865 yards and 31 touchdowns with just seven interceptions and a rating of 167.4. He has also rushed 120 times for 588 yards (4.9 average) and nine scores. In the Conference USA title game win over North Texas, Harris completed 32 of 37 passes (86.5%) for 341 yards and four touchdowns. He also rushed 16 times for 49 yards (3.1 average) and one touchdown.

Freshman running back Kevorian Barnes has also made a big splash. He has carried 114 times for a team-high 713 yards (6.3 average) and six touchdowns in 2022. Against North Texas, Barnes ran wild, carrying 28 times for 175 yards (6.3 average) and one touchdown. It was his fourth 100-plus-yard performance of the season.

