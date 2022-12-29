The 23rd-ranked NC State Wolfpack and Maryland Terrapins resume their rivalry when they meet in the 2022 Duke's Mayo Bowl on Friday. The former ACC adversaries each own a 33-33-4 record in the all-time series, with Maryland (7-5) posting a 41-21 victory in the most recent meeting in 2013. The Terrapins, who joined the Big Ten the following year, are coming off a 37-0 triumph over Rutgers in their regular-season finale that ended their three-game losing streak. NC State (8-4) avoided a similar slide by edging North Carolina 30-27 in double overtime in its last outing. Maryland receivers Rakim Jarrett, Dontay Demus Jr. and Jacob Copeland have all opted out, along with cornerback Deonte Banks. Receiver Devin Carter has opted out for NC State.

Kickoff at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., is set for noon ET. The Wolfpack are 1-point favorites in the latest NC State vs. Maryland odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 46.

NC State vs. Maryland spread: Wolfpack -1

NC State vs. Maryland over/under: 46 points

NC State vs. Maryland money line: Wolfpack -115, Terrapins -105

NCST: The Wolfpack are 2-7 against the spread in their last nine games

MD: The Terrapins are 6-1 ATS in their last seven non-conference contests

Why NC State can cover

The Wolfpack's quarterback carousel may continue spinning. Devin Leary was hurt earlier in the year and now he's committed to transfer to Kentucky. Freshman MJ Morris (lower body) has been practicing and could return following a two-game absence. If he is unable to play, Ben Finley will make his second consecutive start. A redshirt freshman, Finley became the fourth signal-caller to start for NC State in the team's win over the Tar Heels and threw for 271 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

No matter who is under center, he will be targeting Thayer Thomas often. The senior, who also threw a TD pass this year, leads NC State with a career-high 53 receptions, 588 yards and four scoring catches. Since Carter entered the transfer portal after hauling in six passes for a season-best 130 yards and a touchdown against North Carolina, freshman Terrell Timmons Jr. could have some throws come his way following his 28-yard TD catch versus the Tar Heels.

Why Maryland can cover

Unlike NC State, the Terrapins are certain who their starting quarterback will be on Friday. Taulia Tagovailoa posted his fourth 300-yard performance of the season in the rout of Rutgers, completing 25 of 37 attempts for 342 yards and a touchdown that gave him the program record. It was the junior's 50th scoring pass with Maryland, moving him past Scott Milanovich for first place on the school's all-time list.

Jeshaun Jones hauled in the TD toss, highlighting the most productive effort of his four-year tenure with the Terrapins. The senior set career highs with nine catches and 152 yards as he reached triple digits for just the second time in 34 games with Maryland. Running back Roman Hemby, who had three touchdown runs against the Scarlet Knights, is third among all FBS freshmen with 1,200 scrimmage yards and leads the Terrapins with 924 yards on the ground and 10 rushing TDs.

