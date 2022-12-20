The Eastern Michigan Eagles and San Jose State Spartans look to end their bowl droughts when they meet in Tuesday's 2022 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl. The Eagles (8-4), who are 1-5 all-time in bowl games, have not won a bowl since defeating San Jose State 30-27 in the 1987 California Bowl. Eastern Michigan tied for first in the Mid-American Conference West Division with Toledo this season. The Spartans (7-4), who placed second in the Western Division of the Mountain West Conference, are looking for their eighth bowl game win, but first since 2015.

The game from Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho, kicks off at 3:30 p.m. ET. Eastern Michigan is averaging 28.8 points per game this season, while San Jose State averages 27.5. The Spartans are favored by 3.5 points in the latest Eastern Michigan vs. San Jose State odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 52.5. Before making any San Jose State vs. Eastern Michigan picks, you need to see the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

Now, the model has set its sights on Eastern Michigan vs. San Jose State and just locked in its picks and Famous Idaho Potato Bowl 2022 predictions. Here are several college football odds and betting lines for San Jose State vs. Eastern Michigan:

Eastern Michigan vs. San Jose State spread: San Jose State -3.5

Eastern Michigan vs. San Jose State over/under: 52.5 points

Eastern Michigan vs. San Jose State money line: Eastern Michigan +150, San Jose State -178

EMU: The Eagles are 4-0-1 against the spread in their last five games overall

SJSU: The Spartans are 6-1 ATS in their last seven games in December

Why San Jose State can cover

Senior running back Kairee Robinson leads the Spartans' rushing attack. He has carried 143 times for 696 yards (4.9 average) and 10 touchdowns, and is a threat out of the backfield with 23 receptions for 127 yards (5.5 average), including a season long of 26 yards. Robinson ran for a career-high 148 yards on a career-high 24 carries against Hawaii on Nov. 26. He had 12 carries for 69 yards at Utah State on Nov. 19, and nine carries for 32 yards at San Diego State on Nov. 12.

Defensively, senior linebacker Kyle Harmon has been a beast. He leads the Spartans in tackles with 94, including 38 solo, with three sacks for 19 yards and two pass breakups. Harmon was a Preseason All-Mountain West and All-Mountain West First Team selection in 2022. He is fourth all-time in tackles at San Jose State with 434, and made a season-high 14 stops at Utah State on Nov. 19.

Why Eastern Michigan can cover

Despite that, the Spartans are not a lock to cover the Eastern Michigan vs. San Jose State spread. That's because the Eagles also have a solid offense led by senior quarterback Taylor Powell. He finished the regular season by completing 156 of 239 passes (65.3%) for 1,813 yards and 14 touchdowns with seven interceptions for a rating of 142.5. Powell also rushed for a pair of scores. In a 31-24 win at Kent State on Nov. 16, he completed 30 of 39 passes (76.9%) for 315 yards and three touchdowns.

Powell's favorite pass catcher has been senior wide receiver Hassan Beydoun, who had a team-high 47 receptions for 451 yards (9.6 average) and four touchdowns. He earned third-team All-MAC honors and was named to the Paul Hornung Award, the Biletnikoff Award and the Maxwell Award Watch Lists. He has 214 receptions in his career, which ranks 11th among all active players in the NCAA. He is also just one of 40 active FBS players with more than 2,000 yards receiving in his career.

