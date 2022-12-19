Teams looking to close their seasons on a high note clash when the Eastern Michigan Eagles battle the San Jose State Spartans in the 2022 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl on Tuesday afternoon. The Eagles (8-4), who tied for first in the Mid-American Conference West Division, are on a three-game winning streak. The Spartans (7-4), who finished second in the Mountain West Western Division, have dropped two of three. The Spartans are looking for their first bowl win since 2015, while the Eagles have not won a bowl since 1987.

Kickoff from Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho, is set for 3:30 p.m. ET. Eastern Michigan won the only meeting between the schools, a 30-27 win in the 1987 California Bowl. The Spartans are 4-point favorites in the latest Eastern Michigan vs. San Jose State odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 54. Before making any San Jose State vs. Eastern Michigan picks, you need to see the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

Eastern Michigan vs. San Jose State spread: San Jose State -4

Eastern Michigan vs. San Jose State over/under: 54 points

Eastern Michigan vs. San Jose State money line: Eastern Michigan +150, San Jose State -178

EMU: The Eagles are 4-0-1 against the spread in their last five games overall

SJSU: The Spartans are 6-1 ATS in their last seven games in December

Why San Jose State can cover

The Spartans are led by junior quarterback Chevan Cordeiro, an All-Mountain West second-team selection. He has thrown for a career-high 2,885 yards and 20 touchdowns this season with just four interceptions. He also ran for a career-high eight touchdowns on 129 carries for 215 yards. His best game this season was against Nevada on Oct. 29. In that game, he completed 33 of 45 passes (73.3%) for 340 yards and two touchdowns.

Cordeiro's top target has been senior wide receiver Elijah Cooks. He has 63 receptions for 983 yards (15.6 average) and 10 touchdowns. He is coming off a 10-catch, 121-yard and two touchdown performance in the regular-season finale against Hawaii. He had a career-high three touchdown catches and 125 yards receiving at Utah State on Nov. 19.

Why Eastern Michigan can cover

Despite that, the Spartans are not a lock to cover the Eastern Michigan vs. San Jose State spread. That's because the Eagles also have a solid offense led by senior quarterback Taylor Powell. He finished the regular season by completing 156 of 239 passes (65.3%) for 1,813 yards and 14 touchdowns with seven interceptions for a rating of 142.5. Powell also rushed for a pair of scores. In a 31-24 win at Kent State on Nov. 16, he completed 30 of 39 passes (76.9%) for 315 yards and three touchdowns.

Powell's favorite pass catcher has been senior wide receiver Hassan Beydoun, who had a team-high 47 receptions for 451 yards (9.6 average) and four touchdowns. He earned third-team All-MAC honors and was named to the Paul Hornung Award, the Biletnikoff Award and the Maxwell Award Watch Lists. He has 214 receptions in his career, which ranks 11th among all active players in the NCAA. He is also just one of 40 active FBS players with more than 2,000 yards receiving in his career.

