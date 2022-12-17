The Louisville Cardinals and Cincinnati Bearcats resume their rivalry when they meet in the 2022 Fenway Bowl on Saturday. The clubs have met 53 times since 1929, with Cincinnati (9-3) owning a 30-22-1 advantage in the all-time series, but haven't squared off since 2013. Louisville (7-5) has won 11 of the last 16 meetings, including the past two in overtime. The Cardinals ended their regular season with a 26-13 loss at Kentucky while the Bearcats dropped a 27-24 decision against Tulane in their finale. Former Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield has accepted the same position at Cincinnati, though he won't be on either sideline for this one as both teams will be coached by an interim.

Kickoff at Fenway Park in Boston is set for 11 a.m. ET. The Cardinals are 2-point favorites in the latest Louisville vs. Cincinnati odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 38.5. Before locking in any Cincinnati vs. Louisville picks or Fenway Bowl 2022 predictions, be sure to check out what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

Louisville vs. Cincinnati spread: Cardinals -2

Louisville vs. Cincinnati over/under: 38.5 points

Louisville vs. Cincinnati money line: Cardinals -130, Bearcats +110

LOU: The Cardinals are 2-6 against the spread in their last eight neutral-site games

CIN: The Bearcats are 1-6-1 ATS in their last eight overall contests

Why Louisville can cover

The Cardinals' offense will be missing some key players as top receiver Tyler Hudson, quarterback Malik Cunningham and running back Tiyon Evans -- who are second and third, respectively, on the team in rushing -- have elected to skip the Fenway Bowl. Therefore, a lot will be riding on the shoulders of running back Jawhar Jordan, who leads Louisville with 700 yards on 133 carries. The redshirt sophomore has posted 100-yard performances in three of his last four outings and set a career high with 145 yards in the regular-season finale against Kentucky.

Big things will be expected from the defense, which is second in the nation with 43 sacks and third with 28 turnovers gained. Senior linebacker Yasir Abdullah was second in the ACC with eight sacks and seventh in the conference with 13 tackles for loss. The Cardinals are among the stingiest teams in the country when it comes to scoring as they rank 19th with an average of 20.2 points allowed.

Why Cincinnati can cover

The Bearcats also have an interim head coach as Kerry Coombs, the team's cornerbacks coach and special teams coordinator, handles the duty after Luke Fickell resigned in order to take the job at Wisconsin. Cincinnati's offense will be led by redshirt sophomore Evan Prater as No. 1 quarterback Ben Bryant is out with a foot injury. Prater was 10-of-26 for 102 yards in a 27-24 loss to Tulane in the team's final regular-season contest but recorded 83 yards on the ground.

Prater was one of three players with more than 50 rushing yards for the Bearcats in that game as Ryan Montgomery tied a career high with 95 on 17 carries while fellow senior Charles McClelland gained 57 on eight attempts. They combined to run for three touchdowns, with Montgomery matching a personal best with two. Junior wide receiver Tyler Scott has posted four 100-yard performances and leads Cincinnati with 54 receptions, 899 yards and nine TD catches.

