The North Texas Mean Green and Boise State Broncos square off in the 2022 Frisco Bowl on Saturday evening. The Mean Green logged a 7-6 overall record and finished second in the Conference USA standings. On Dec. 2, they lost 48-27 to UTSA in the conference title game. Boise State went 9-4 on the season but had its three-game win streak halted in their last contest. The Broncos fell to Fresno State 28-16 in the Mountain West title game on Dec. 3. Phil Bennett is serving as the interim head coach for the Mean Green.

North Texas vs. Boise State spread: Broncos -10.5

North Texas vs. Boise State over/under: 59.5 points

North Texas vs. Boise State money line: Broncos -420, Mean Green +320

UNT: Mean Green is 6-1 ATS vs. a team with a winning record

BSU: Broncos are 7-1-1 ATS in their last nine games following an ATS loss

Why Boise State can cover

Boise State had an impressive and dynamic offense all throughout the year. The Broncos are very physical and like to win the battle at the line of scrimmage. They are ranked second in the Mountain West in scoring (29.1) but third in both total offense (381.7) and rushing yards per game (187). This potent offense is led by freshman quarterback Taylen Green.

Green is a superb dual-threat option under center. The Texas native is an accurate passer with a cannon of an arm. He's completing 61% of his passes for 1,905 yards and 13 passing scores. Additionally, Green has added 467 rush yards with another eight scores on the ground. He has racked up 240-plus scrimmage yards in six games in 2022.

Why North Texas can cover

The Mean Green offense can beat opponents with either the run or pass. This unit was one of the top offensive groups in Conference USA. They ranked third in the conference in both scoring (33.9) and total offense (463.8) but second in rushing yards per game (201.7). North Texas uses a running back by committee approach and has three players with 500-plus rushing yards on the year. Sophomore running back Ayo Adeyi is leading the way for this ground game.

Adeyi can easily climb to the second level due to exceptional vision and speed. He's recorded 98 carries for 740 yards with four touchdowns and 7.6 yards per carry. The Texas native finished with more than 70 yards in six matchups. Sophomore running back Ikaika Ragsdale is a bruising runner with the size (6-foot, 216 pounds) to run through defenders. Ragsdale can be a great goalline ball carrier and recorded back-to-back 100-yard games to round out the regular season. The Nevada native was second on the team in rushing (661) and tied for first in rushing scores (5).

