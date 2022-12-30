TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville hosts the 2022 Gator Bowl on Friday. The game features powerful programs in the No. 21 Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the No. 19 South Carolina Gamecocks playing in the national spotlight. Notre Dame is 8-4 overall and making its sixth consecutive bowl appearance. South Carolina is also 8-4 overall and playing in the Gator Bowl for the fifth time. NFL opt-outs in this game include South Carolina cornerback Cam Smith and Notre Dame defensive lineman Isaiah Foskey. South Carolina also has some key players in the transfer portal such as running back Marshawn Lloyd and tight end/RB Jaheim Bell.

Caesars Sportsbook lists the Fighting Irish as 3.5-point favorites in Jacksonville for this 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff. The total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over/under, is 50 in the latest Notre Dame vs. South Carolina odds.

Notre Dame vs. South Carolina spread: Notre Dame -3.5

Notre Dame vs. South Carolina over/under: 50 points

Notre Dame vs. South Carolina money line: Notre Dame -170, South Carolina +143

ND: The Fighting Irish are 6-6 against the spread this season

SC: The Gamecocks are 7-5 against the spread this season

Why Notre Dame can cover

Notre Dame should benefit from the potential shortcomings of South Carolina's offense this season. The Gamecocks struggle on the ground, averaging only 123.3 rushing yards per game and 3.8 yards per carry, ranking in the bottom three of the SEC. South Carolina also threw more interceptions than any SEC program this season, and the Gamecocks moved the chains on only 39.3% of third down chances.

Notre Dame is very sound on defense, giving up 21.8 points per game, and the Fighting Irish allow only 327.1 total yards per game. The Fighting Irish give up 190.6 passing yards per game and 6.6 yards per attempt, with opponents completing only 58.1% of passes. Notre Dame also has 35 sacks in 12 games, generating consistent pass rush, and the Fighting Irish are also above-average in giving up 136.5 rushing yards per game.

Why South Carolina can cover

South Carolina ended the season playing incredibly well. The Gamecocks closed by beating top-eight teams in Tennessee and Clemson, and South Carolina averaged nearly 400 passing yards per game behind Spencer Rattler. South Carolina's defense isn't elite overall, but the Gamecocks are in the top five of the SEC in passing yards allowed (199.5 per game) and completion rate allowed (53.5%).

Notre Dame is operating without its starting quarterback in Drew Pyne and best weapon in Michael Mayer (NFL opt-out), with Tyler Buchner likely getting the start under center. Buchner is 0-2 as a starter this season, completing only 56% of passes and averaging fewer than 190 passing yards per game. With South Carolina leaning on an elite passing connection with Rattler and Antwane Wells Jr., the Gamecocks are better-suited for a shootout if this game trends in that direction.

