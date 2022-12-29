Friday features five college football bowl matchups to provide a full day of intriguing action on the gridiron. In the third game of the day, the No. 21 Notre Dame Fighting Irish take on the No. 19 South Carolina Gamecocks in the 2022 Gator Bowl. It will be the fifth all-time meeting between the programs, with Notre Dame leading 3-1. The Fighting Irish are 8-4 overall and 5-1 in the last six games. The Gamecocks are also 8-4 overall with back-to-back wins over top-tier programs in Tennessee and Clemson to end the season. Both teams will be missing some important pieces due to NFL opt-out decisions and transfers. Most notably, South Carolina cornerback Cam Smith and Notre Dame defensive lineman Isaiah Foskey, both top NFL prospects, have opted out.

Notre Dame vs. South Carolina spread: Notre Dame -2

Notre Dame vs. South Carolina over/under: 52 points

Notre Dame vs. South Carolina money line: Notre Dame -135, South Carolina +115

ND: The Fighting Irish are 6-6 against the spread this season

SC: The Gamecocks are 7-5 against the spread this season

Why Notre Dame can cover

Notre Dame has a strong defense, keyed by head coach and defensive expert Marcus Freeman. The Fighting Irish are allowing only 21.8 points per game this season, and opponents are generating only 327.1 total yards per contest. Notre Dame is especially stout against the pass, giving up only 190.6 yards per game. Opponents complete only 58.1% of pass attempts against Notre Dame, and the Fighting Irish yield only 6.6 yards per pass attempt.

Pass rush is a strength for Notre Dame with 35 sacks in 12 games, and the Fighting Irish are also solid against the run, giving up fewer than 140 rushing yards per game. The Gamecocks also have a weakness in third down offense, converting fewer than 40% of chances, and South Carolina threw more interceptions than any SEC program in 2022. Notre Dame's task on defense will be helped by the fact that South Carolina will be missing a couple key playmakers on offense such as running back Marshawn Lloyd (transfer) and running back/tight end Jaheim Bell (transfer).

Why South Carolina can cover

South Carolina ended the season playing incredibly well. The Gamecocks closed by beating top-eight teams in Tennessee and Clemson, and South Carolina averaged nearly 400 passing yards per game behind Spencer Rattler. South Carolina's defense isn't elite overall, but the Gamecocks are in the top five of the SEC in passing yards allowed (199.5 per game) and completion rate allowed (53.5%).

Notre Dame is operating without its starting quarterback in Drew Pyne and best weapon in Michael Mayer (NFL opt-out), with Tyler Buchner getting the start under center. Buchner is 0-2 as a starter this season, completing only 56% of passes and averaging fewer than 190 passing yards per game. With South Carolina leaning on an elite passing connection with Rattler and Antwane Wells Jr., the Gamecocks are better-suited for a shootout if this game trends in that direction.

