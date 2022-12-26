Tuesday brings a jam-packed college football schedule. The finale of a four-game schedule takes place in Phoenix with the 2022 Guaranteed Rate Bowl. The Wisconsin Badgers take on the Oklahoma State Cowboys in a battle between power-conference squads. Wisconsin is 6-6 overall and Oklahoma State is 7-5 through the regular season. Both teams are dealing with numerous opt outs and transfers, including both starting quarterbacks. Former Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz is reportedly transferring to Florida, while former Oklahoma State starter Spencer Sanders is in the transfer potal.

Kickoff is at 10:15 p.m. ET in Phoenix. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Badgers as 3.5-point favorites, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 43 in the latest Wisconsin vs. Oklahoma State odds. Before locking in any Oklahoma State vs. Wisconsin picks, make sure you check out the college football predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Wisconsin vs. Oklahoma State spread: Wisconsin -3.5

Wisconsin vs. Oklahoma State over/under: 43 points

Wisconsin vs. Oklahoma State money line: Wisconsin -170, OK State +143

WISC: The Badgers are 5-7 against the spread this season

OSU: The Cowboys are 6-6 against the spread this season

Why Wisconsin can cover

Wisconsin has enjoyed bowl success in recent years, winning seven of its last eight bowl appearances. The Badgers are above-average in scoring offense, generating nearly 27 points per game, and Wisconsin is strong on the ground. The Badgers average 173.3 rushing yards per game and 4.6 yards per carry. Wisconsin also converts 41.3% of third down chances, ranking No. 4 in the Big Ten, and the Badgers have a dynamic running back in Braelon Allen.

After a breakout season with more than 1,200 rushing yards in 2021, Allen has 1,126 rushing yards in 2022. He also has 22 career rushing touchdowns in two seasons, and Allen is stellar from an efficiency standpoint, averaging 6.1 yards per carry in his collegiate tenure.

Why Oklahoma State can cover

Oklahoma State should benefit from Wisconsin's uncertainty at quarterback. Mertz left the program, and the Badgers had only 11 passing attempts from anyone other than Mertz in 2022. Even with Mertz on board, Wisconsin finished in the bottom four of the Big Ten in passing yards (189.5 per game) and only completed 57.3% of passes. Oklahoma State allowed opponents to complete only 57% of passes this season, and the Cowboys gave up only 6.9 yards per attempt.

On the other end, Oklahoma State was prolific through the air with four pass-catchers finishing with at least 480 receiving yards. The Cowboys were No. 2 in the Big 12 with 283.8 passing yards per game, and Oklahoma State scored almost 32 points per game.

