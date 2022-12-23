A stylistic contrast will serve as the backdrop of the 2022 Hawaii Bowl on Saturday when the San Diego State Aztecs of the Mountain West Conference take on the Middle Tennessee State Blue Raiders of Conference USA. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET in this contest from Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex in Honolulu. Both teams surged down the stretch to become eligible as the Blue Raiders (7-5) swept their final three regular-season games and the Aztecs (7-5) won three of their final four. San Diego State is known for its physicality on both sides of the ball and is allowing opponents to score just 20.3 points per game. The pass-heavy Blue Raiders are averaging nearly 30 points per contest.

The Aztecs are 7-point favorites and the over/under for total points scored is 48.5 Caesars Sportsbook's MTSU vs. San Diego State odds. Before making any MTSU vs. San Diego State picks, you need to see the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $2,500 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on MTSU vs. San Diego State and just locked in its picks and Hawaii Bowl 2022 predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several college football odds and trends for San Diego State vs. MTSU:

San Diego State vs. MTSU point spread: San Diego State -7

San Diego State vs. MTSU over/under total: 48.5 points

San Diego State vs. MTSU money line: San Diego State -270, MTSU +220

MTSU: The Blue Raiders are 5-1 against the spread in their past six non-conference games.

SDSU: The Aztecs are 4-1 ATS in their past five December games.

San Diego State vs. MTSU picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why San Diego State can cover

The uneven Aztecs started their season with a 38-20 home loss to Arizona and needed a late touchdown drive against Toledo to prevent a 1-3 start. Although their historically rigid defense remained a staple, they had one of the least-productive offensive units in the FBS for the first half of the season.

However, a mid-season quarterback change made all the difference and arguably saved their season. The team converted Jalen Mayden from safety to quarterback, and he immediately provided a spark with a live and accurate arm. He also added some explosive runs to San Diego State's balanced rushing attack.

The Aztecs averaged 28.4 points in Mayden's first five starts under center before seeing that average tumble a bit amid a 13-3 loss to Air Force in the regular-season finale. Even so, San Diego State should have some success on offense against a Middle Tennessee State defense that allows 28.1 points per contest.

Why MTSU can cover

The Blue Raiders started their season 2-1 against modest competition but made national headlines with a 45-31 road upset of the Miami Hurricanes as 25.5-point underdogs, one of the biggest outright upsets of the college football season. New Mexico State was a similar-sized underdog in its 49-14 win over Liberty in the regular-season finale.

Middle Tennessee State returned a first-quarter interception for a touchdown to take a quick 10-0 lead over the Hurricanes before senior quarterback Chase Cunningham led a big-play offense that dominated the rest of the way.

Cunningham finished with 408 yards on 16 completions for an average of 25.5 yards per completion. He finished with three touchdowns and added a 9-yard rushing score. The Raiders dropped their next three contests but rebounded to win four of five down the stretch and earn a bowl bid.

How to make MTSU vs. San Deigo State picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the total, projecting 42 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread has all the value. You can only see the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins San Diego State vs. MTSU? And which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its college football picks, and find out.