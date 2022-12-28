The 15th-ranked Oregon Ducks and North Carolina Tar Heels both look to avoid a three-game losing streak in bowl games when they square off in the 2022 Holiday Bowl on Wednesday. Oregon (9-3) saw its bowl record drop to 15-20 with a 47-32 setback against Oklahoma in last year's Alamo Bowl, while North Carolina (9-4) suffered a 38-21 loss to South Carolina in the Duke's Mayo Bowl. The Tar Heels are making their first appearance in the Holiday Bowl, which returns after a two-year absence due to COVID-19, while the Ducks are 2-1 after defeating Oklahoma State in 2008. UNC receiver Josh Downs, Oregon corner Christian Gonzalez and Oregon defensive end DJ Johnson have opted out of this game.

Kickoff at Petco Park in San Diego is set for 8 p.m. ET. The Ducks are 13-point favorites in the latest Oregon vs. North Carolina odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 75. Before making any North Carolina vs. Oregon picks, you need to see the college football predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has set its sights on Oregon vs. UNC. Here are the college football odds and trends for UNC vs. Oregon:

Oregon vs. North Carolina spread: Ducks -13

Oregon vs. North Carolina over/under: 75 points

Oregon vs. North Carolina money line: Ducks -550, Tar Heels +400

ORE: The Ducks are 6-1 against the spread in their last seven games following an ATS loss

UNC: The Tar Heels are 1-4 ATS in their last five overall contests

Why Oregon can cover

The Ducks boast one of the top offenses in the nation as they rank third in total yards (507.8), 14th in rushing (216.3) and 15th in passing (291.5). They are ninth in the country in scoring with an average of 39.7 points and have recorded at least 34 in 10 of their last 11 contests. Oregon is one of only four FBS teams to score 40-plus points at least eight times this season.

The offense is led by quarterback Bo Nix, who is third nationally with a 71.5 completion percentage. The senior is tied for third among all FBS players with 42 total touchdowns, and his 14 rushing scores are the most among signal-callers. Nix has thrown 15 scoring passes over his last six games and run for at least two TDs on five occasions this season.

Why North Carolina can cover

The Tar Heels also are strong offensively, ranking 14th in total yards (473.6) and seventh in passing (317.2). Prior to their current slide, they were scoring at an impressive rate, amassing at least 31 points in nine of their first 10 games this season. Redshirt freshman quarterback Drake Maye has been the star of North Carolina's offense, terrorizing opponents with both his arm and his legs.

Maye is third in the nation with 4,115 passing yards and ranks sixth with 35 touchdown tosses. He leads the Tar Heels in rushing with 653 yards and has run for a touchdown in four of his last five contests. Sophomore running back Elijah Green has recorded 508 yards and eight TDs, scoring in six of his eight outings this year, while freshman Omarion Hampton has rushed for 397 yards and six scores.

