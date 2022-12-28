The No. 15 Oregon Ducks aim for their second straight 10-win season and third in four years when they take on the North Carolina Tar Heels in the 2022 Holiday Bowl on Wednesday evening. Oregon (9-3), which went 10-4 in 2021, was unable to reach double digit wins in its regular-season finale as it squandered a 21-point lead in the second half and dropped a 38-34 decision against Oregon State. North Carolina (9-4) is coming off its third consecutive defeat, a 39-10 setback versus Clemson in the ACC championship game.

Kickoff at Petco Park in San Diego is set for 8 p.m. ET. The Ducks are 13-point favorites in the latest Oregon vs. North Carolina odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 75. Before making any North Carolina vs. Oregon picks, you need to see the college football predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Oregon vs. North Carolina spread: Ducks -13

Oregon vs. North Carolina over/under: 75 points

Oregon vs. North Carolina money line: Ducks -550, Tar Heels +400

ORE: The Ducks are 6-1 against the spread in their last seven games following an ATS loss

UNC: The Tar Heels are 1-4 ATS in their last five overall contests

Why Oregon can cover

The Ducks' offense is capable of getting the job done both on the ground and through the air, ranking 14th (216.3 yards) and 15th (291.5) in the nation, respectively. Three players have rushed for at least 500 yards this season, with running back Bucky Irving leading the way with 906 on 143 carries. Fellow sophomore Noah Whittington has recorded 754 yards and senior quarterback Bo Nix has gained 504 while running for 14 touchdowns - most among all FBS signal-callers.

Nix is second in the country with a 71.5 completion percentage and tied for third among all players with 42 total TDs. He has received exceptional protection from his offensive line as Oregon leads the nation with only four sacks allowed. Nix's favorite target is sophomore wideout Troy Franklin, who has hauled in 56 passes for 867 yards and eight touchdowns - including one in each of his last three outings.

Why North Carolina can cover

The Tar Heels also are strong offensively, ranking 14th in total yards (473.6) and seventh in passing (317.2). Prior to their current slide, they were scoring at an impressive rate, amassing at least 31 points in nine of their first 10 games this season. Redshirt freshman quarterback Drake Maye has been the star of North Carolina's offense, terrorizing opponents with both his arm and his legs.

Maye is third in the nation with 4,115 passing yards and ranks sixth with 35 touchdown tosses. He leads the Tar Heels in rushing with 653 yards and has run for a touchdown in four of his last five contests. Sophomore running back Elijah Green has recorded 508 yards and eight TDs, scoring in six of his eight outings this year, while freshman Omarion Hampton has rushed for 397 yards and six scores.

