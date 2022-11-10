Hate to be Denny Downer, but since we most recently fired up the hot seat griddle last month, Bryan Harsin (Auburn) and Jeff Scott (South Florida) have become alumni. And not in a good way. Since the preseason Hot Seat Rankings, four of the eight coaches listed in the hottest seats have been ousted from their positions.

Unfortunately, there will be more. With four weeks left in the season, there are now eight FBS openings, including six at Power Five programs. More than ever, it seems that athletic directors have reacted to positioning their programs to strike fast, largely amid the emergence of the early signing period in December each year. But recruiting has been almost overshadowed by the transfer portal and NIL hustle. Those coaches who jump in with both feet are the most successful (see: Tennessee, USC).

Since we last met, Harsin's was almost a mercy firing. His situation at Auburn had become untenable. He was a coach out of his natural region (West) who couldn't win in the cutthroat SEC. Never mind being undermined on his own campus.

Contrarily, Scott seemed like a slam dunk at South Florida. As one of Dabo Swinney's top lieutenants, he just needed to unleash his offensive mind as a head coach. It didn't happen. Scott won four games late into his fourth seasons -- three of those were over FCS schools with the other his lone AAC victory.

It will be interesting to see where Scott ends up next. As for his peers, they're just trying to hang on.

With that said, before we get to our Hot Seat Rankings updated just over two-thirds of the way through the season, a reminder of our ratings key. (You can also check out our complete set of preseason Hot Seat Rankings for ratings of all 131 FBS coaches.)

5 -- Win or be fired

4 -- Start improving now

3 -- Pressure is mounting

2 -- All good ... for now

1 -- Safe and secure

0 -- Untouchable

And now ... a look at who is assuming the hottest seats in college football.

2022 Hot Seat Rankings, updated

Heating up

Team Coach Rating Breakdown Jimbo Fisher 3 No, Jimbo is not going to be fired after this season. The school won't pay the $85 million buyout. But this is about a hot seat, not a firing line, and Jimbo is definitely on the former. If this downturn continues, someone is going to be held accountable. The 3-6 mark is Texas A&M's worst through nine games since 1980. A program whose defensive line play has been dominant for decades is 123rd against the rush. Fisher has indicated he would be agreeable to giving up play-calling duties. Something's gotta give. In Year 5, the Aggies are looking up at five other SEC West teams. No matter the buyout , a last-place finish won't abide. Previous rating: 3 Neal Brown 3 Brown was among the next wave of hot young coaches when he hired in 2019. The Mountaineers are now tied for the last in the Big 12 (3-6, 1-5). One more loss will assure Brown of his third losing season in four years. Perhaps most concerning is a 2-10 record against Texas, Oklahoma, Baylor and Oklahoma State. Since halfway through the 2020 season, West Virginia is 7-13 in the Big 12. The buyout will be a factor -- $16 million if AD Shane Lyons fires Brown after this season. Preseason rating: 2 Tom Allen 3 Since the magic COVID-19 season in 2020, the Hoosiers are 5-16. It's not a good look that QB Michael Penix Jr. left for Washington and leading the country in passing. If there was a program of the future two years ago, it had to be Indiana. His players love him and play hard for him, but something is missing. Since captain LB Cam Jones went down with a foot injury, a two-game losing streak has become a six-game losing streak and the Hoosiers are allowing 424 yards per game. Preseason rating: 2 David Shaw 3 Shaw is one of the finest coaches and men in the profession. If a CEO of college football is needed, he'd be perfect. He's also Stanford's winningest coach with three Pac-12 titles and four New Year's Day bowls. Heck, he's a four-time Pac-12 Coach of the Year. However, Shaw hasn't had a winning full season since 2018. The Cardinal have lost 25 of 39 games and sit one loss away from consecutive losing seasons for the first time since 2007-08. Shaw's once-intimidating run-based offense seems out of step. The transfer portal and NIL have impacted the program. Admission standards keep the Cardinal from jumping in with both feet. If it's his time, Shaw will go out on his own terms. He has earned that. Preseason rating: 1 Brent Venables 2 In May, Venables showed me a thick binder that contained the plan for OU's transition to the SEC. Let's just say the Sooners have a lot of work to do. The defense -- Venables' specialty -- has been a huge disappointment. The last time OU was this bad through nine games (5-4) was 1998. Look for the Sooners to go big in the transfer portal after the season. Venables will get to a second year, for sure, but the job isn't going to get easier. Preseason rating: 1

Still hot

Team Coach Rating Breakdown Jake Spavital 4 Spavital made headlines last year when he went with an all-transfer portal approach in recruiting. It worked to a degree with the wins doubling from two to four, but the Bobcats haven't had a winning season since 2014, and their 2022 keeps getting worse while the rest of the Sun Belt has gotten a whole bunch better. Since our last update, the Bobcats followed a surprising win over Appalachian State with three straight losses to sit 3-6 (1-4) on the season. Preseason rating: 4

Cooling off