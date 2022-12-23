A Houston Cougars season that began with high hopes concludes on Friday when they take on the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns in the 2022 Independence Bowl at Independence Stadium in Shreveport, La. The Cougars entered the season ranked No. 24 in the AP Poll and with dreams of being the Group of Five representative in a New Year's Six bowl. However Houston (7-5) finished the regular season tied for second in the West division of The American. Meanwhile the Ragin' Cajuns fell to 6-6 in 2022, one year after going 13-1 in the winningest season in program history.

Kickoff is 3 p.m. ET. The Cougars are 7-point favorites in the latest Houston vs. Louisiana odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 56.5. Before locking in any Louisiana vs. Houston picks, you need to see the Independence Bowl predictions and betting advice what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $2,500 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now the model has dialed in on Houston vs. Louisiana and just revealed its coveted picks and Independence Bowl 2022 predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see all of the model's college football picks. Now, here are the college football odds and betting lines for Louisiana vs. Houston:

Houston vs. Louisiana spread: Cougars -7

Houston vs. Louisiana over/under: 56.5 points

Houston vs. Louisiana money line: Cougars -267, Ragin' Cajuns +215

HOU: QB Clayton Tune is tied for the nation's lead in touchdown passes (37)

ULL: The Ragin' Cajuns rank 11th in the country in interceptions (15)

Houston vs. Louisiana picks: See picks here



Why Houston can cover

Houston ended the season hot offensively. Over the last seven games, the Cougars averaged 7.5 yards per play, which was the best in the country over that time. Houston also led the country in touchdown passes (28) and ranked second in touchdowns (40), second in passing yards (2,652), third in points (291) and fourth in total offense (3,610) over that span. The Cougars went 5-2 over those seven games.

A big reason for the offense's hot finish was the play of the offensive line. After allowing an average of 2.6 sacks per game across the first five games, the line allowed just 1.1 sacks per game in the last seven contests. On Nov. 12, Houston limited Temple, which ranked eighth nationally in sacks, to just two.

Why Louisiana can cover

Louisiana's defensive backfield has done an excellent job of making plays on the ball. The Ragin' Cajuns rank 11th in the country in interceptions (15). Eleven different players have made an interception this season.

In addition, Louisiana has one of the best punt returners in the country in Eric Garror. A 5-foot-9, 178-pound senior, Garror is one of five players in the FBS to return two punts for touchdowns this season. He also ranks third in the country in punt return average (14.8).

How to make Houston vs. Louisiana picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the point total, projecting the teams to combine for 62 points. It also has an against-the-spread pick that cashes in well over 50% of simulations. You can only see the model's Independence Bowl pick at SportsLine.

So who wins the Independence Bowl and Houston vs. Louisiana? And which side is covering well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Louisiana vs. Houston spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up almost $2,500 the last six-plus years, and find out.