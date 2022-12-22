The American Athletic Conference meets the Sun Belt when the Houston Cougars and Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns in the 2022 Independence Bowl on Friday at Independence Stadium in Shreveport, La. The Cougars (7-5) tied for second in the West division of The American. Friday's game will be Houston's last in the conference before beginning play next season in the Big 12. Meanwhile the Ragin' Cajuns (6-6) tied for third in the West division of the Sun Belt in coach Michael Desormeaux's first season at the helm in Lafayette. They are looking to win their fourth bowl game in four seasons. Louisiana has four players -- defensive end Andre Jones, running back Chris Smith and receivers Dontae Fleming and Michael Jefferson -- who have opted out of this matchup.

Kickoff is 3 p.m. ET. The Cougars are 7-point favorites in the latest Houston vs. Louisiana odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 57.

Houston vs. Louisiana spread: Cougars -7

Houston vs. Louisiana over/under: 57 points

Houston vs. Louisiana money line: Cougars -267, Ragin' Cajuns +215

HOU: QB Clayton Tune is tied for the nation's lead in touchdown passes (37)

ULL: The Ragin' Cajuns rank 11th in the country in interceptions (15)

Why the Cougars can cover

Houston has one of the most productive quarterbacks in the country in Clayton Tune. A 6-foot-3, 220-pound senior, Tune is tied with Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams and Ohio State's C.J. Stroud for the nation's lead in touchdown passes (37). Tune also ranks third in the country in total offense (361.2 yards per game).

The Cougars defense has shown the ability of getting into the opponent's backfield. Houston leads the conference and ranks ninth in the FBS in tackles for loss (7.4 per game). Lineman D'Anthony Jones tied for fourth in The American in total tackles for loss (12.5).

Why the Ragin' Cajuns can cover

Louisiana's defensive backfield has done an excellent job of making plays on the ball. The Ragin' Cajuns rank 11th in the country in interceptions (15). Eleven different players have made an interception this season.

In addition, Louisiana has one of the best punt returners in the country in Eric Garror. A 5-foot-9, 178-pound senior, Garror is one of five players in the FBS to return two punts for touchdowns this season. He also ranks third in the country in punt return average (14.8).

