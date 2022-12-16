The Fresno State Bulldogs bring an eight-game winning streak Saturday into the 2022 Jimmy Kimmel L.A. Bowl against the upstart Washington State Cougars. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. from SoFi Stadium. The Bulldogs (9-4) started their season with a 1-4 mark that included losses to USC and Boise State by 48 combined points. But they rebounded to win eight consecutive games down the stretch, including a 28-16 victory over Boise State in the Mountain West Conference title game. The Cougars (7-5) managed seven wins for the second consecutive season and finished their regular-season campaign by winning three of four, with the lone defeat coming against rival Washington.

Washington State vs. Fresno State point spread: Fresno State -4

Washington State vs. Fresno State over/under total: 53 points

Washington State vs. Fresno State money line: Fresno State -178, Washington State +150

WSU: The Cougars are 7-1 against the spread in their last eight games following a straight-up loss

FSU: The Bulldogs are 6-2 ATS in their last eight games against Pac-12 opponents

Why Fresno State can cover

The Bulldogs quietly enter the L.A. Bowl as one the hottest teams in the country. Their potent offense has been a mainstay, with senior quarterback Jake Haener providing consistent production and stability. Although he has missed four games because of injuries, the Bulldogs are 7-2 with him behind center with the losses coming to Pac-12 foes Oregon State and USC.

Haener has completed 72.6% of his passes for 2,616 yards and 18 touchdowns against just three interceptions. Senior running back Jordan Mims leads a potent ground game with 1,161 yards on 243 attempts with 16 touchdowns. The Fresno State defense also stepped up down the stretch, allowing 30 combined points against Nevada, Wyoming and Boise State to finish the season.

Why Washington State can cover

The Washington State program seems to have gained a measure of stability under coach Jake Dickert, who is in his first full season after taking over following the mid-season firing of Nick Rolovich last year. The former Cougars defensive coordinator has put his stamp on the program, shifting the club's reputation from wide-open offense and optional defense to one that is solid on both sides of the ball.

The Cougars first made a statement with a 17-14 Week 2 road win over Wisconsin as 17-point underdogs, handing the Badgers their first home non-conference defeat since 2018. Two weeks later, they squandered an 11-point lead against Oregon before falling 44-41. In a conference noted for high-powered offensive units, the Cougars finished third in scoring defense at 22.4 points per contest, ranking No. 33 nationally. They have allowed no more than 20 points in their seven regular-season victories.

