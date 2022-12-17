The Fresno State Bulldogs will attempt to reach double figures in victories for the 12th time in program history Saturday when they face the Washington State Cougars in the 2022 Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl. Kickoff from SoFi Stadium is set for 3:30 p.m. ET. The Bulldogs (9-4) overcame a 1-4 start to win eight straight games, including the Mountain West Conference championship. Now, they have a chance to notch 10 wins for the second consecutive wins following two losing seasons. Coach Jeff Tedford also reached 10 wins twice in a previous stint with the program. The Cougars (7-5) won three of four down the stretch to become bowl eligible.

The Bulldogs are 4-point favorites and the over/under for total points scored is 53 in the latest Washington State vs. Fresno State odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Before locking in any Fresno State vs. Washington State picks, make sure you check out the college football predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $2,500 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has locked in on Washington State vs. Fresno State in the LA Bowl 2022 from every angle and released its CFB picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are the college football odds and trends for Washington State vs. Fresno State:

Washington State vs. Fresno State point spread: Fresno State -4

Washington State vs. Fresno State over/under: 53 points

Washington State vs. Fresno State money line: Fresno State -178, Washington State +150

WSU: The Cougars are 7-1 against the spread in their last eight games following a straight-up loss

FSU: The Bulldogs are 6-2 ATS in their last eight games against Pac-12 opponents

Washington State vs. Fresno State picks: See picks here



Why Fresno State can cover

Motivation is often a major obstacle for numerous bowl teams because of myriad factors that include coaching changes, pending player transfers or unmet expectations on the field. In Fresno State's case, a potential cause for concern could be getting up for this game after the Bulldogs swept their final eight and won a conference championship.

However, coach Jeff Tedford has a deserved reputation as a master motivator for big games, and he promised this week that his team will be ready for the LA Bowl. The veteran coach has a career record of 7-3 bowl games and is 2-0 at Fresno State, his alma mater. He told the media this week that his club has plenty of reasons to be motivated, ranging from having numerous players from Southern California on the roster to the prestige of facing a Pac-12 opponent.

"We've come a long way since the first part of the year when a lot of people didn't believe in us," Tedford said. "But the staff did and the kids did. It's nice to see them happy."

Why Washington State can cover

The Washington State program seems to have gained a measure of stability under coach Jake Dickert, who is in his first full season after taking over following the mid-season firing of Nick Rolovich last year. The former Cougars defensive coordinator has put his stamp on the program, shifting the club's reputation from wide-open offense and optional defense to one that is solid on both sides of the ball.

The Cougars first made a statement with a 17-14 Week 2 road win over Wisconsin as 17-point underdogs, handing the Badgers their first home non-conference defeat since 2018. Two weeks later, they squandered an 11-point lead against Oregon before falling 44-41. In a conference noted for high-powered offensive units, the Cougars finished third in scoring defense at 22.4 points per contest, ranking No. 33 nationally. They have allowed no more than 20 points in their seven regular-season victories.

How to make Washington State vs. Fresno State picks

The model has simulated Washington State vs. Fresno State in the LA Bowl Game 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over on the point total, projecting 54 total points scored. It's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50% of simulations. You can only see the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Washington State vs. Fresno State? And which side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its college football picks, and find out.