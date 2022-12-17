The Oregon State Beavers will try to earn the program's first win over an SEC team when they square off against the Florida Gators in the 2022 Las Vegas Bowl on Saturday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The Beavers are 0-11-1 all-time against the SEC. Oregon State hasn't faced an SEC opponent since losing in the 2004 season opener at LSU. The Beavers (9-3) also are looking for their first 10-win season since '06. Meanwhile the Gators (6-6) are 8-4-1 against the Pac-12, which includes a victory over No. 7 Utah to open this season.

Kickoff is 2:30 p.m. ET. The Beavers are 8.5-point favorites in the latest Oregon State vs. Florida odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 53.

Florida vs. Oregon State spread: Beavers -8.5

Florida vs. Oregon State over/under: 53 points

Florida vs. Oregon State money line: Beavers -305, Gators +240

ORST: The Beavers rank No. 3 in the country in red zone defense (67.5%).

FLA: The Gators average 5.8 yards per carry, which ranks third in the FBS.

Why Oregon State can cover

Oregon State has one of the best running backs in the Pac-12 in Damien Martinez. A 6-foot, 216-pound freshman from Lewisville, Texas, Martinez ranks fourth in the conference in rushing yards per game (80.8) and fifth in yards per carry (6.1). For his efforts this season he was named the Pac-12's Offensive Freshman Player of the Year and earned first team all-Pac-12 honors.

In addition, the Beavers face a Florida team that will be starting its third-string quarterback. Starting quarterback Anthony Richardson declared for the NFL draft and has opted out of the bowl game, and backup Jalen Kitna was dismissed from the team after an arrest. That leaves redshirt freshman Jack Miller III, a transfer from Ohio State who has not taken a snap this season and will be making his first career start.

Why Florida can cover

Florida has a devastatingly efficient rushing attack. The Gators average 5.8 yards per carry, which ranks third in the FBS, behind only UCLA and UAB. Running back Trevor Etienne, who was named to the freshman All-SEC team, averages 6.4 yards per carry, which leads all true freshman running backs in the country with at least 100 carries.

In addition, Florida faces an Oregon State defense that does not excel at getting into opponents' backfields. The Beavers rank 122nd in the country in sacks per game (1.33). They also are 98th in the nation in tackles for loss per game (5.0).

