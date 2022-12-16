College football bowl season kicks into high gear on Saturday. Six games are scheduled across the FBS landscape, with the 2022 LendingTree Bowl taking place at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Ala.. The Rice Owls take on the Southern Miss Golden Eagles for the 13th all-time meeting between the programs. Rice is 5-7 in 2022 after three straight losses to end the season, and Southern Miss is 6-6 overall following an end-of-season win over UL-Monroe.

Kickoff is at 5:45 p.m. ET in Mobile. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Golden Eagles as 6.5-point favorites, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 45.5 in the latest Rice vs. Southern Miss odds. Before making any Southern Miss vs. Rice picks, you need to see the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer simulation model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $2,500 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Rice vs. Southern Miss and just locked in its picks and CFB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Now, here are several college football odds and betting lines for Southern Miss vs. Rice:

Rice vs. Southern Miss spread: Southern Miss -6.5

Rice vs. Southern Miss over/under: 45.5 points

Rice vs. Southern Miss money line: Southern Miss -267, Rice +215

RICE: The Owls are 7-5 against the spread this season

USM: The Golden Eagles are 9-3 against the spread this season

Why Rice can cover

Rice's defense is in a good position in this matchup. The Owls are No. 3 in Conference USA in total defense this season, giving up only 377.1 yards per game. Rice is also stellar against the pass, yielding only 210.3 yards per game and ranking in the top five of the conference with 23 sacks. Rice is in the top five of Conference USA in rushing defense with only 166.8 yards allowed per game, and Southern Miss has some offensive shortcomings.

The Golden Eagles are in the bottom five of the Sun Belt with 331.7 total yards per game, and Southern Miss averages only 209.1 passing yards per game. No team in the Sun Belt has a lower completion rate (55.5%) than Southern Miss, and the Golden Eagles have the second-most interceptions (14) in the conference. Southern Miss is averaging only 3.3 yards per carry on the ground, and the Golden Eagles are converting fewer than 35% of third down opportunities.

Why Southern Miss can cover

Southern Miss projects strongly on the defensive side in this matchup. The Golden Eagles are allowing only 23.5 points per game this season, and Rice averaged only 11.3 points per game in the final three games of the regular season. Southern Miss is excellent in rushing the passer, leading the Sun Belt with 39 sacks, and the Golden Eagles are above-average in total defense (367.7 yards allowed per game) and passing defense (228.3 yards allowed per game).

Opponents are completing only 60.4% of pass attempts against Southern Miss, and the Golden Eagles have more interceptions (16) than any team in the Sun Belt. With opponents also putting up only 139.4 rushing yards per game and 3.7 yards per carry with 15 rushing touchdowns all season, Southern Miss is in a favorable position against Rice.

How to make Rice vs. Southern Miss picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, with both teams projected to generate multiple touchdown passes. The model also says one side of the spread hits in more than 50% of simulations. You can only see the model's LendingTree Bowl pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Rice vs. Southern Miss? And which side of the spread hits in more than 50% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Rice vs. Southern Miss spread you need to jump on Saturday, all from the model that has crushed its college football picks, and find out.