The Southeastern Conference and the Big 12 collide when the Arkansas Razorbacks and Kansas Jayhawks square off in the 2022 Liberty Bowl on Wednesday at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis. Arkansas (6-6) has lost three of its last four games to finish the season in fifth place in the SEC West, ahead of only Auburn and Texas A&M. The Razorbacks are coming off a 29-27 loss to Missouri in the regular season finale. Meanwhile, Kansas (6-6) is in the midst of the program's most successful season since 2008 but ended the regular season with a 47-27 loss to rival Kansas State.

Kickoff is 5:30 p.m. ET. The Razorbacks are 2.5-point favorites in the latest Arkansas vs. Kansas odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 69.5. Before making any Kansas vs. Arkansas picks, be sure to check out the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $2,500 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Arkansas vs. Kansas and just revealed its picks and Liberty Bowl 2022 predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several college football odds and trends for Kansas vs. Arkansas:

Arkansas vs. Kansas spread: Razorbacks -2.5

Arkansas vs. Kansas over/under: 69.5 points

Arkansas vs. Kansas money line: Razorbacks -135, Jayhawks +115

ARK: The Razorbacks are sixth in the nation in sacks per game (3.25).

KAN: The Jayhawks rank fifth in the country in passing efficiency (163.24).

Arkansas vs. Kansas picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why Arkansas can cover

Arkansas has a game-breaking running back in Raheim Sanders. A 6-foot-2 sophomore from Rockledge, Fla., Sanders ranks second in the SEC in rushing yards (1,426) and rushing yards per game (118.8). He also has 28 catches for 271 yards and two touchdowns to lead the conference in total all-purpose yards (1,697).

In addition, Arkansas has the potential to get pressure when Kansas drops back to pass. The Razorbacks lead the SEC and are tied for seventh nationally in sacks (39). That's one shy of the school record set in 1998.

Why Kansas can cover

Kansas has one of the most efficient passing attacks in the country. Led by quarterback Jalon Daniels, the Jayhawks rank fifth in the country in passing efficiency (163.24), behind only Tennessee, Ohio State, USC and TCU. Kansas has thrown just six interceptions this season, tied for the 15th fewest in the nation.

In addition, the Jayhawks face an Arkansas team that will be missing several key players due to transfers or opt-outs, including linebacker Drew Sanders, who has declared for the 2023 NFL Draft and opted out of the bowl game. This season the 6-foot-5, 233-pound linebacker became just the second FBS defender since 2000 to total 100 tackles with at least 13 tackles for loss, nine sacks, three forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and an interception in a single season. For his efforts this year he was named a unanimous all-American.

How to make Kansas vs. Arkansas picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the point total, projecting the teams to combine for 63 points. The model also says one side hits almost 60% of the time. You can only get the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Arkansas vs. Kansas? And which side of the spread hits nearly 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its college football picks, and find out.