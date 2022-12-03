The Ohio Bobcats will try to ride the wave to their first conference title since 1968 when they take on the Toledo Rockets in the 2022 MAC Championship Game on Saturday in Detroit. The Bobcats (9-3, 7-1 Mid-American) lost star quarterback Kurtis Rourke to a knee injury but come in on a seven-game win streak to face a Toledo team with quarterback problems of its own. The Rockets (7-5, 5-3) have two quarterbacks that are seriously banged up, with starter Dequan Finn trying to play through a significant ankle injury and backup Tucker Gleason dealing with a broken non-throwing hand. Ohio has the MAC's best offense, while Toledo boasts the best defense, but the injuries and turnovers also are likely to play a major role. Toledo won the most recent meeting 35-23 last November and leads the all-time series 27-7-1.

Toledo vs. Ohio spread: Rockets -3

Toledo vs. Ohio over/under: 54.5 points

Toledo vs. Ohio money line: Rockets -155, Bobcats +130

TOL: They are averaging 26 points over their past five games (2-3).

OH: They are allowing 19 points per game over their past five (5-0).

Why Toledo can cover

Toledo has dominated this series, and it was the last favorite to win the MAC Championship Game, back in 2017. That was its sixth title-game appearance, and it also won the title in 2001 and 2004. The Rockets are 33-32 against the spread under coach Jason Candle (since 2016), and they have the best defense in the conference and the third-best offense. The defense allows 337 total yards per game (4.8 per play) while the offense averages 407 yards (5.6 per play). The Bobcats have the worst defense in the MAC, giving up 441 yards and 6.3 per play.

Whichever quarterback starts will have a veteran group of playmakers to work with. Running back Jacquez Stuart has rushed for 566 yards (5.5 per carry), and Finn (522 yards, eight TDs) has helped the team average 173 rushing yards per game (third in MAC). The strength is at receiver, where Jerjuan Newton has 711 yards, averaging 16.9 per catch, and nine TDs. On the defensive side, four players are 2022 All-MAC selections, including tackle Desjuan Johnson (5.5 sacks) and linebacker Dallas Gant (102 tackles). Jamal Hines has 6.5 of the team's 31 sacks.

Why Ohio can cover

Ohio's success has been driven by excellent offense and forcing turnovers. The Bobcats boast the sixth-best turnover margin in the nation at plus-13, while the Rockets are minus-8. Torrie Cox Jr. has two interceptions and a fumble recovery, and Bryce Houston and Jack McCrory have two recoveries apiece while combining for 9.5 sacks. The defense has allowed 305 yards per game over its past four, far below its 441 average. The offense has been the calling card, as it averages 438 yards (6.4 per play) and 34 points per game, with both marks best in the MAC.

The Bobcats have covered the spread in eight straight games, and they are 5-2 ATS as an underdog this season. Losing Rourke, the MAC Offensive Player of the Year, is obviously a major blow, but CJ Harris shined in a 38-14 victory against Bowling Green their last time out. Harris accounted for 261 yards and four TDs, and while he is better as a runner, he has some excellent weapons around him. All-MAC receiver Sam Wiglusz has 66 catches for 811 yards and nine TDs. Running back Sieh Bangura has rushed for 884 yards and 11 TDs in 10 games.

