The Duke Blue Devils and UCF Knights link up in the 2022 Military Bowl on Wednesday afternoon. The Blue Devils are 8-4 overall and won four of their last five games. Meanwhile, UCF is 9-4 overall but fell 45-28 to Tulane in the American Conference Championship. This will be the first matchup in history between these two programs. The Knights averaged 34.4 points per game, while the Blue Devils put up 33.1 points per contest.

Kickoff from Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Maryland is set for 2 p.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Blue Devils as 3-point favorites in the latest UCF vs. Duke odds, while the over-under for total points is 62. Before making any UCF vs. Duke picks, be sure to check out the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $2,500 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on UCF vs. Duke and just revealed its picks and Military Bowl 2022 predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several college football odds and trends for UCF vs. Duke:

UCF vs. Duke spread: Blue Devils -3

UCF vs. Duke Over-Under: 62 points

UCF vs. Duke money line: Blue Devils -165, Knights +140

UCF: The Knights are 5-0 ATS in their last five Wednesday games

DUKE: The Blue Devils are 5-0 ATS in their last five bowl games

UCF vs. Duke picks: See picks here



Why UCF can cover

Junior receiver Javon Baker is a smooth weapon who can consistently win his matchup. Baker (6-foot-1) has been able to win those contested catches with the speed to evade defenders. The Georgia native leads the team in receiving yards (747) on 54 receptions and five touchdowns. He's finished with more than 80 yards in five games in 2022. On Nov. 19, Baker recorded six receptions with 101 yards and a score.

The Knights are able to establish the ground game and build the passing attack off of it. UCF ranked fifth in the American Conference in scoring (34.4), first in total offense (480.6), and second in rushing (236.1). Senior quarterback John Rhys Plumlee is the signal-caller for this unit. Plumlee owns dual-threat playmaking ability with a powerful throwing arm. The Mississippi native is completing 63% of his throws for 2,404 passing yards and 14 passing scores. Additionally, Plumlee has constantly made plays with his legs, logging 100-plus rush yards in five games in 2022.

Why Duke can cover

Sophomore quarterback Riley Leonard has been making plays all season long for the Blue Devils. Leonard can quickly scan the field and deliver a strike with ease. He's tossed 2,794 passing yards and 20 passing touchdowns. The Alabama native is also leading the squad in rushing yards (636) and rushing scores (11). He has logged 60-plus rush yards in six games in 2022. In the season-finale, Leonard threw for 391 yards with four passing touchdowns.

Senior receiver Jalon Calhoun is the leading receiver and he thrives in the slot. Calhoun has been an outstanding threat after the catch with great twitch in his route running. The South Carolina native leads the team in receiving yards (811) on 56 receptions with four touchdowns. He also averages 14.5 yards per reception. In his last outing, Calhoun snagged 11 catches for a season-high 174 yards and one score.

How to make UCF vs. Duke picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the point total, projecting the teams to combine for 61 points. The model also says one side hits more than 60% of the time. You can only get the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins UCF vs. Duke? And which side of the spread hits more than 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its college football picks, and find out.