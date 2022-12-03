The Boise State Broncos (9-3) host the Fresno State Bulldogs (8-4) in the 2022 Mountain West Championship Game on Saturday. The Broncos are leading the all-time series 17-7, including a dominant 40-20 victory earlier this season. This contest involves explosive offenses that are currently ranked in the top three in both scoring and total offense in the Mountain West.

Kickoff from Albertsons Stadium in Boise is set for 4 p.m. ET. The Broncos are 3-point favorites in the latest Fresno State vs. Boise State odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 54.5. Before locking in any Boise State vs. Fresno State picks, be sure to check out the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer simulation model.

Fresno State vs. Boise State spread: Broncos -3

Fresno State vs. Boise State over/under: 54.5 points

Fresno State vs. Boise State money line: Broncos -155, Bulldogs +130

FRES: Over is 4-0 in Bulldogs' last four road games

BSU: Broncos are 6-1-1 ATS in their last eight conference games

Why Boise State can cover

The Broncos have won two straight games against the Bulldogs. In the Oct. 8 victory over Fresno State, Boise State had plenty of success on offense. The Broncos dropped 40 points and racked up 443 total yards of offense. This unit was dominant on the ground and finished with 316 rush yards. Boise State had two players run for 100-plus yards.

Freshman running back Ashton Jeanty showed his shiftiness and speed. Jeanty provided the Broncos with a season-high 109 yards with two scores. Junior running back George Holani brings more power to the ground game. Holani's run style wears down the defense over the span of four quarters. The California native also had his season-high in that win over Fresno State, logging 157 yards with 9.2 yards per carry.

Why Fresno State can cover

Fresno State is another explosive and electric offense that can thrive through the air. The Bulldogs have dynamic weapons on the outside and have senior quarterback Jake Haener guiding the way. This unit leads the Mountain West in scoring (30.9), total offense (407.9), and passing offense (277).

Haener has great ball placement with good zip on his passes. The California native owns a quick release and is getting the ball into the hands of his receivers early. He has thrown for 2,432 yards with 17 passing touchdowns. Haener is also first in the conference with 304 passing yards per game. The 2021 All-Mountain West second-team selection has thrown for 300-plus yards in six of the eight games he's played in.

