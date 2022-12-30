The Iowa Hawkeyes (7-5) and the Kentucky Wildcats (7-5) square off in the 2022 Music City Bowl on Saturday afternoon. The Hawkeyes had their four-game win streak snapped in the season finale. On Nov. 25, they lost to Nebraska 24-17. Meanwhile, Kentucky ended the regular season on a high note. The Wildcats knocked off Louisville 26-13, halting their two-game skid. Kentucky will be missing quarterback Will Levis, running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. and cornerback Carrington Valentine due to NFL opt-out decisions. Third-string QB Joe Labas is expected to start for Iowa with starter Spencer Petras out due to injury and backup Alex Padilla in the transfer portal.

Kickoff from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., is set for noon ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Hawkeyes at -2 in the Iowa vs. Kentucky odds, while the over/under for total points is 31, the lowest during bowl season. Before locking in any Kentucky vs. Iowa picks, make sure you check out the college football predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $2,500 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has locked in on Kentucky vs. Iowa and just revealed its Music City Bowl 2022 predictions. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's picks. Here are the CFB odds and betting lines for Iowa vs. Kentucky:

Iowa vs. Kentucky spread: Hawkeyes -2

Iowa vs. Kentucky over/under: 31 points

Iowa vs. Kentucky money line: Hawkeyes -140, Wildcats +118

IOWA: Hawkeyes are 3-0-1 ATS in their last four bowl games

UK: Wildcats are 13-3-1 ATS in their last 17 non-conference games

Iowa vs. Kentucky picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why Iowa can cover

The Hawkeyes were one of the top defenses in the Big Ten in 2022. This group plays extremely fast and disciplined with difference makers at every level. Iowa is fourth in the Big Ten in both scoring (14.4) and rush defense (104.1), but third in total defense (277.9). The Hawkeyes are also ranked third in passing yards allowed (173.8). Senior linebacker Jack Campbell is an excellent tackler in space with sideline-to-sideline range.

Campbell owns great play recognition skills and is an anchor against the run. The Iowa native is second in the Big Ten in total tackles (117) with 9.8 tackles per game. He's recorded double-digit stops in six games. Senior linebacker Seth Benson has good closing speed and is effective in pursuit. Benson is a heavy hitter, ranking second on the squad in tackles (84).

Why Kentucky can cover

Kentucky owns an outstanding defense in the SEC, consistently swarming to the ball. The Wildcats have four players who logged at least 50 tackles on the year. This unit rolls into this contest ranked third in the conference in total defense (320.2), second in passing yards allowed (173.4) and sixth in run defense (146.8). Junior linebacker D'Eryk Jackson is an instinctive force with a nose for the ball.

Jackson leads the team in total tackles (61), logging at least eight tackles in three of his last five games. Freshman safety Jordan Lovett wraps up well against the run while making plays on the ball in coverage. Lovett is second on the squad in total tackles (59) and tied for first in interceptions (2). The Kentucky native logged seven tackles with an interception in consecutive games to end the season.

How to make Kentucky vs. Iowa picks

The model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 35 combined points. It also says one side of the spread hits more than 50% of the time. You can see who to back at SportsLine.

So who wins Iowa vs. Kentucky? And which side of the spread hits more than 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread to back, all from the advanced model that has been crushing its top-rated college football picks, and find out.