The 2022 Music City Bowl features the Iowa Hawkeyes battling against the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday. Both teams head into this contest with a record of 7-5. These schools also met in a bowl game last lear. Kentucky outlasted Iowa 20-17 in the 2021 Citrus Bowl. Kentucky has gone 8-4 against the spread, while Iowa is 7-5 against the spread. Both teams will have new quarterbacks with Joe Labas expected to start for Iowa and Destin Wade getting the nod for Kentucky. Kentucky quarterback Will Levis and running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. are among the NFL opt-outs in this one.

Kickoff from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., is set for noon ET. The latest Iowa vs. Kentucky odds from Caesars Sportsbook list the Hawkeyes as 2.5-point favorites, while the over/under is set at 31, the lowest total of this bowl season. Before locking in any Kentucky vs. Iowa picks, make sure you check out the college football predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has locked in on Kentucky vs. Iowa. Here are the CFB odds and betting lines for Iowa vs. Kentucky:

Iowa vs. Kentucky spread: Hawkeyes -2.5

Iowa vs. Kentucky over/under: 31 points

Iowa vs. Kentucky money line: Hawkeyes -145, Wildcats +122

IOWA: Hawkeyes are 3-0-1 ATS in their last four bowl games

UK: Wildcats are 13-3-1 ATS in their last 17 non-conference games

Why Iowa can cover

Iowa hasn't allowed teams to be effective through the air. The secondary is very disciplined and aware, ranking third in the Big Ten in passing yards allowed (173.8). Sophomore defensive back Cooper DeJean is an agile and instinctive playmaker. DeJean is a secure tackler, fourth on the team in total stops (68). The Iowa native has seven pass deflections with a team-high four interceptions and two touchdowns. On Nov. 12, he finished with 10 total tackles and one interception returned for a 32-yard score.

Iowa has question marks on offense, but the Hawkeyes give up very little defensively, which should give them a shot to cover against a Kentucky team that has struggled to score and is missing key pieces on offense. The Hawkeyes gave up just 277.9 total yards and 14.4 points per game this season, both ranking in the top four of the Big Ten.

Why Kentucky can cover

Kentucky owns an outstanding defense as well, consistently swarming to the ball. The Wildcats have four players who logged at least 50 tackles on the year. This unit rolls into this contest ranked third in the conference in total defense (320.2), second in passing yards allowed (173.4) and sixth in run defense (146.8). Junior linebacker D'Eryk Jackson is an instinctive force with a nose for the ball.

Jackson leads the team in total tackles (61), logging at least eight tackles in three of his last five games. Freshman safety Jordan Lovett wraps up well against the run while making plays on the ball in coverage. Lovett is second on the squad in total tackles (59) and tied for first in interceptions (2). The Kentucky native logged seven tackles with an interception in consecutive games to end the season.

