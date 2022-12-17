It could be a shootout Saturday when the SMU Mustangs and BYU Cougars face off in Albuquerque at the 2022 New Mexico Bowl. Both teams average more than 30 points per game, and the defenses are allowing about the same. One team will go into the offseason on a solid run that could help build momentum. The Mustangs (7-5) won four of their final five regular-season games, and BYU (7-5) has won three in a row. The Cougars, who were ranked 16th in the nation before a four-game losing streak, are playing their final game as an independent. They are moving to the Big 12 for the 2023 season. SMU's passing offense, led by quarterback Tanner Mordecai, is one of the best in the nation, while the balanced attack of BYU is led by dual threat Jaren Hall, but his status is uncertain because of an ankle injury.

SMU vs. BYU spread: Mustangs -4

SMU vs. BYU over/under: 64 points

SMU vs. BYU money line: Mustangs -195, Cougars +162

SMU: The Mustangs have scored 27 or more in 10 games

BYU: The Cougars are 6-0 SU when they allow 27 or fewer

Why SMU can cover

SMU will be without top receiver Rashee Rice (NFL opt out), who was second in the nation with 1,355 receiving yards, but they are in better shape than BYU. The Cougars could be without Hall and will be missing No. 2 tackler Keenan Pili, who is transferring. The BYU defense allows 410 yards (93rd in FBS) and 30 points per contest (100th). The Mustangs average 325 passing yards, sixth-most in FBS, 480 total yards (12th) and 384 points (13th). Mordecai has 3,306 passing yards and 31 touchdown passes, including an AAC- and school-record nine against Houston.

Receivers Jordan Kerley and tight end RJ Maryland can step up in Rice's absence. Kerley had six catches for 76 yards in the last game against Memphis and averages 17.4 yards per catch. Maryland was third on the team with 27 receptions 290 yards, and Dylan Goffney is averaging 20.5 yards on his 18 receptions. Running back Tyler Lavine is the top rusher with 535 yards and has scored nine touchdowns, with 404 yards coming in the past four games. The Mustangs should be fired up for their first bowl appearance since 2019 after their past two were canceled.

Why BYU can cover

BYU has a balanced offense that should be able to win the battles up front against an SMU defense that is among the worst in the nation. The Mustangs allow 34.7 points per game, ninth-most in FBS, and more than 446 yards per contest (118th). The Cougars score 31.9 points per game, and SMU is allowing 44 over its past four. Christopher Brooks has rushed for 729 yards (6.6 per carry) and had 164 yards against Stanford the last time out. He should find room against an SMU run defense that allows 203 rushing yards per game, 11th-most in the nation.

Hall threw for 3,171 yards and 31 touchdowns but could be out, and none of the remaining backups have attempted a pass this season. They should rely on receiver Puka Nacua to get them out of trouble, as he has 625 receiving yards, 209 rushing yards and 10 total TDs. BYU is 5-1 straight-up in its last six games against AAC programs, and SMU has lost six straight to independents. The Cougars are 7-0 when allowing fewer than 205 rushing yards, and SMU has topped that number twice this season. BYU is 4-8 ATS but has covered in two of its past three.

