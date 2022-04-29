When the New York Giants selected offensive tackle Evan Neal with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday night, it vaulted Alabama into rare territory. It marked the 14th straight draft in which the Crimson Tide have seen a player selected in the first round, matching a mark previously set by Miami from 1995-2008.

It's also a record that Alabama is almost guaranteed to break one year from now in the 2023 NFL Draft given quarterback Bryce Young and talented edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. are likely to be among the star players available.

Neal was Alabama's 40th first-round selection under coach Nick Saban, and he wasn't the last on Thursday night. The Detroit Lions drafted former Tide star wide receiver Jameson Williams with the No. 12 overall pick.

The 14-year run for Alabama dates back to the offseason after Saban's second year as the program's coach. The streak began with offensive tackle Andre Smith, who was taken No. 6 overall in the 2009 NFL Draft. Prior to Smith's selection, Alabama's previous first-round picks came in 2000 with offensive tackle Chris Samuels and running back Shaun Alexander.

Miami had 33 players taken in the first round during its 14-year streak, which covered the tenures of three coaches and ended following Randy Shannon's third season leading the program. Counting all rounds, Saban produced 129 draftees entering Thursday night with 107 of those coming during his tenure at Alabama.

The closest Alabama's first-round streak came to ending over the past 14 years came in 2016 when offensive lineman Ryan Kelly went No. 18 overall and was the program's only first-round selection that year. However, the program has had multiple first-round picks in each of the six drafts since.

With Saban continuing to rake in highly touted high school recruiting classes -- and now faring well in the transfer portal -- the program's streak of producing first-round selections appears poised to continue so long as Saban keeps coaching.

Here is a look back at the first-round selections from Alabama over its record-tying 14-year run.

Alabama first-round picks since 2009