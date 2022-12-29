Top-10 teams clash when the sixth-ranked Tennessee Volunteers face the seventh-ranked Clemson Tigers in the 2022 Orange Bowl on Friday night. The Volunteers (10-2), who finished second in the SEC East at 6-2, won two of their final three regular-season games. The Tigers (11-2), who won the ACC Atlantic at 8-0, won three of their last four regular-season games, including a 39-10 win over North Carolina in the ACC Championship Game on Dec. 3. This will be the first meeting between the teams since 2003.

Kickoff from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., is set for 8 p.m. ET. Tennessee leads the all-time series 11-6-2. The Tigers are 4.5-point favorites in the latest Tennessee vs. Clemson odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 63.5. Before making any Clemson vs. Tennessee picks, you need to see the college football predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has set its sights on Clemson vs. Tennessee and just locked in its picks and CFB predictions. Here are the college football odds and trends for Tennessee vs. Clemson:

Tennessee vs. Clemson spread: Clemson -4.5

Tennessee vs. Clemson over/under: 63.5 points

Tennessee vs. Clemson money line: Tennessee +170, Clemson -205

TENN: The Volunteers are 4-0 against the spread in their last four Friday games

CLEM: The Tigers are 11-3 ATS in their last 14 bowl games

Why Clemson can cover

With junior quarterback DJ Uiagalelei in the transfer portal, the Tigers will once again turn to freshman Cade Klubnik to line up under center. Klubnik was sharp in the ACC Championship Game win over North Carolina on Dec. 3. He completed 20 of 24 passes (83.3%) for 279 yards and one touchdown. He also carried seven times for 30 yards (4.3 average) and one touchdown. For the season, Klubnik has completed 31 of 46 passes (67.4%) for two touchdowns and one interception for a rating of 146.2.

Sophomore running back Will Shipley leads the Clemson rushing attack. He carried 193 times for 1,110 yards (5.8 average) and 15 touchdowns during the regular season. He is just 90 yards short of becoming the ninth Tiger to ever reach 1,200 yards in a season. Shipley rushed for 100 yards or more five times this season, including a 27-carry, 172-yard and two-touchdown performance against then-14th-ranked Syracuse on Oct. 22. He has scored at least one touchdown in 11 of 13 games.

Why Tennessee can cover

Despite that, the Tigers are not a lock to cover the Tennessee vs. Clemson spread. That's because the Volunteers are coming off their best regular season since 2003, and have victories over SEC foes Florida, LSU, Alabama and Kentucky. Senior quarterback Joe Milton III will make his fourth start as a Volunteer and ninth of his career on Friday, taking over for the injured Hendon Hooker (ACL). Milton has completed 34 of 54 passes (63%) for 720 yards and seven touchdowns with no interceptions and a rating of 217.7.

Although receivers Jalin Hyatt and Cedric Tillman will skip the Orange Bowl to prepare for the 2023 NFL Draft, the Volunteers still have plenty of weapons at wide receiver, including redshirt junior Bru McCoy. He was second on the team in receiving with 48 receptions for 619 yards (12.9 average) and three touchdowns. McCoy had three games with 100 or more yards receiving, including a nine-catch, 111-yard receiving game against Missouri on Nov. 12. He caught seven passes for 140 yards (20 average) at then-No. 25 LSU on Oct. 8. Tennessee's job on offense will be a little easier with Clemson NFL prospects defensive end Myles Murphy and linebacker Trenton Simpson opting out.

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the point total, projecting the teams to combine for 56 points.

