The fourth-ranked USC Trojans attempt to follow their best regular season in more than a decade with a conference title when they face the No. 12 Utah Utes in the 2022 Pac-12 Championship Game on Friday. USC (11-1, 8-1 Pac-12) defeated Notre Dame 38-27 last weekend to cap its first 11-win campaign since 2008, when it also went 11-1. The Trojans now look to even their record at 2-2 in the conference championship game, which debuted in 2011. Utah (9-3, 7-2) is making its fourth title game appearance in five years and hoping to become the third team to repeat as champion after routing Oregon 38-10 last season.

Kickoff at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nev. is set for 8 p.m. ET. The Trojans are 2.5-point favorites in the latest USC vs. Utah odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 67. Before making any Utah vs. USC picks or Pac-12 Championship Game 2022 predictions, you need to see what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

USC vs. Utah spread: Trojans -2.5

USC vs. Utah over/under: 67 points

USC vs. Utah money line: Trojans -145, Utes +122

USC: The Trojans are 1-10 against the spread in their last 11 neutral-site games

UTAH: The Utes are 20-8 ATS in their last 28 contests following a straight-up win

Why USC can cover

The Trojans are led by Heisman Trophy candidate Caleb Williams, who is coming off a superb performance in the victory against Notre Dame. The sophomore quarterback completed 18-of-22 pass attempts for 232 yards and a touchdown while also rushing for three scores. Williams is tied for sixth in the nation with 34 TD passes, throwing at least one in every game this season and three or more on six occasions, and leads USC with 10 scoring runs.

With 44 total touchdowns, Williams has set the single-season school record for a quarterback, breaking the previous mark of 41 shared by Matt Barkley (2011) and Cody Kessler (2014). Williams also owns the program record for rushing yards in a season by a signal-caller with 351 and is closing in on the single-season mark for total yards as he needs 163 to surpass Sam Darnold, who amassed 4,225 in 2017. In his last six contests, Williams has registered 2,495 yards of total offense while making 20 TD tosses and seven scoring runs.

Why Utah can cover

The Utes are looking to repeat as conference champions after denying Oregon a third straight title last season. Tavion Thomas ran for a pair of touchdowns for Utah in that victory and leads the team as a junior this year with seven rushing scores. Thomas did not play against Colorado on Saturday, but the Utes still racked up 383 yards on the ground as freshman quarterback Ja'Quinden Jackson gained 117 and ran for three TDs while sophomore running back Micah Bernard carried 12 times for 91 yards and a touchdown.

Junior quarterback Cameron Rising has set career highs in 2022 with 2,629 passing yards and 22 TD tosses, including three against the Buffaloes. One went to senior tight end Dalton Kincaid, who finished with 102 yards on five receptions. Jackson and Kincaid gave the Utes both a 100-yard rusher and receiver in the same game for just the second time this season and first since the opener against Florida on Sept. 3, when Thomas ran for 115 yards and senior tight end Brant Kuithe recorded 105 on nine catches.

