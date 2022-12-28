Bowl season continues in the college football world on Thursday with a tripleheader of game action. Yankee Stadium hosts the opener of the day in the 2022 Pinstripe Bowl. The Syracuse Orange take on the Minnesota Golden Gophers in a matchup between Power Five programs. Syracuse is 7-5 this season, while Minnesota is 8-4 following four wins in the last five regular season games. Syracuse is 6-6 and Minnesota is 7-5 against the spread in 2022.

Kickoff is at 2 p.m. ET in New York. Caesars Sportsbook lists Minnesota as a 10-point favorite, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 42.5 in the latest Syracuse vs. Minnesota odds. Before you make any Minnesota vs. Syracuse picks, you need to see the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $2,500 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Syracuse vs. Minnesota and just locked in its picks and Pinstripe Bowl predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several college football odds and betting lines for Syracuse vs. Minnesota:

Syracuse vs. Minnesota spread: Minnesota -10

Syracuse vs. Minnesota over/under: 42.5 points

Syracuse vs. Minnesota money line: Minnesota -385, Syracuse +300

SYR: The Orange are 6-6 against the spread this season

MINN: The Golden Gophers are 7-5 against the spread this season

Syracuse vs. Minnesota picks: See picks at SportsLine



Why Syracuse can cover

Syracuse is very sound on defense. The Orange finished in the top five of the ACC in total defense, yielding 338.8 yards per game. Syracuse was also a top-five team in scoring defense, allowing only 22.7 points per game. The Orange are No. 2 in passing defense, yielding 188.8 yards per game, and produced 31 sacks while giving up only 6.4 yards per pass attempt. Against the run, the Orange are also stellar, giving up 3.8 yards per carry.

Minnesota's offense is weak in a few key categories as well, with the Golden Gophers producing only 10 passing touchdowns in 12 games. Minnesota is also completing only 60.8% of pass attempts, and Syracuse has offensive strengths to bolster its overall projection.

Why Minnesota can cover

Minnesota's defense is also tremendous. The Golden Gophers rank No. 4 in the country in scoring defense, giving up only 13.3 points per game. Minnesota is also a top-four team in the Big Ten in total defense (279.5 yards allowed per game) and passing defense (173.7 yards allowed per game). The Golden Gophers hold opponents to a 57.4% completion rate, and Minnesota gave up only eight passing touchdowns against 13 interceptions during the regular season. Minnesota is giving up only 3.7 yards per carry and 105.8 rushing yards per game, and Syracuse's offense appears vulnerable.

The Orange will enter this matchup without Sean Tucker, the team's tremendous running back, and Syracuse is averaging fewer than 21 points per game in the last six contests. Syracuse also has pass protection issues, giving up 40 sacks in 12 games.

How to make Syracuse vs. Minnesota picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the point total, projecting 47 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread hits in over 50% of simulations. You can only see the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Syracuse vs. Minnesota? And which side of the spread hits in over 50% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Syracuse vs. Minnesota spread you need to jump on Thursday, all from the model that has crushed its college football picks, and find out.