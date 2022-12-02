The top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs face a familiar opponent when they take on the No. 14 LSU Tigers in the 2022 SEC Championship Game on Saturday. Georgia (12-0, 8-0 SEC) has battled LSU (9-3, 6-2) in the conference title contest on four previous occasions, with its only victory coming in 2005. The Bulldogs, who lost the most recent matchup in 2019, are seeking their 14th SEC crown while the Tigers are aiming for their 13th championship.

Kickoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta is set for 4 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+. The Bulldogs are 17.5-point favorites in the latest Georgia vs. LSU odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 52. Before making any LSU vs. Georgia picks, you need to see the college football predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Saturday's game can be seen live on CBS and streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan.

Sign up now with promo code ALLYEAR to get 50% off one year of the Essential or Premium plan at Paramount+ (expires 12/31). A subscription also gives you access to other sports content including the UEFA Champions League and Europa League, NWSL, NFL on CBS and countless movies and shows. Get it all for 50% for a year with promo code ALLYEAR when you sign up right here.

The model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $2,500 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Georgia vs. LSU and just locked in its SEC Championship Game predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are the college football odds and betting lines for LSU vs. Georgia:

Georgia vs. LSU spread: Bulldogs -17.5

Georgia vs. LSU over/under: 52 points

Georgia vs. LSU money line: Bulldogs -900, Tigers +600

UGA: The Bulldogs are 23-8 against the spread in their last 31 games following an ATS loss

LSU: The Tigers are 4-0-1 ATS in their last five meetings with the Bulldogs

Georgia vs. LSU picks: See picks here



Georgia vs. LSU streaming: Paramount+

Why Georgia can cover

The Bulldogs possess one of the top defensive units in the nation as they rank fourth with an average of 270.7 yards allowed. Georgia is first in the country against the run, giving up 79.5 yards per game on the ground, and are yielding a nation-low 11.3 points. The team has surrendered 10 points or fewer in six of its 12 contests this season and has permitted more than 20 only twice.

Offensively, Georgia is racking up an average of 488.8 yards to rank eighth nationally. It is tied for third with 35 rushing touchdowns as eight different players have scored on the ground. Senior running back Kenny McIntosh leads the Bulldogs with eight TD runs while senior quarterback Stetson Bennett and junior running back Daijun Edwards have recorded seven apiece.

Why LSU can cover

The Tigers' offense is led by Jayden Daniels, who has thrown for 2,566 yards and 15 touchdowns with only two interceptions. The junior quarterback also has been the most dangerous weapon in LSU's ground attack as he tops the team with 824 rushing yards and 11 touchdown runs. Daniels is looking to break out of a three-game funk during which he recorded just one passing and one rushing TD after amassing seven of each over his previous three outings.

Daniels was the Tigers' leading rusher in four of their last five games, but two other players came up with big performances in the team's last two contests. While Daniels ran for 111 yards and a touchdown in LSU's 41-10 victory against UAB on Nov. 19, junior running back Noah Cain gained 76 yards and ran for a career-high three TDs. senior John Emery Jr. also had a rushing score in the victory and followed up with a personal-best three in last week's 38-23 loss at Texas A&M.

How to make Georgia vs. LSU picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the point total, projecting the teams to combine for 49 points. It also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations. You can only get the model's SEC Championship Game pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Georgia vs. LSU? And which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the LSU vs. Georgia spread to back, all from the advanced model that is up almost $2,500 on its top-rated college football spread picks, and find out, and don't forget to stream on Paramount+.