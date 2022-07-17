The circus known as 2022 SEC Media Days will take place on July 18-21 at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, and we know when each team will hit the stages to take questions about the 2022 season. The conference announced the dates that all 14 teams will make the rounds back in February, though specific times and player representatives were announced more recently.

It will mark the second time that SEC Media Days will take place in Atlanta. The College Football Hall of Fame and the adjacent Omni Hotel hosted SEC Media Days prior to the start of the 2018 season, which was the first time it took place in a location other than Hoover, Alabama, since 2000. It was also the first time in history that it was held outside of the state of Alabama.

The four-day event is one of the biggest offseason events in college football, and is widely regarded as the unofficial kickoff to the season ahead. Former Florida and South Carolina coach Steve Spurrier routinely referred to the summer as "talkin' season" with SEC Media Days serving as the Super Bowl of the offseason.

Here's a look at the full schedule of appearances of the teams, coaches and players.

Monday, July 18

LSU (12:35 p.m.) -- Coach Brian Kelly | WR Jack Bech, LB Mike Jones, Jr., DE BJ Ojulari

Ole Miss (2:30 p.m.) -- Coach Lane Kiffin | WR Jonathan Mingo, DE Cedric Johnson, OL Nick Broeker

Missouri (3:55 p.m.) -- Coach Eli Drinkwitz | WR Barrett Banister, DB Martez Manuel, DL Isaiah McGuire

Tuesday, July 19

Alabama (9:05 a.m.) -- Coach Nick Saban | LB Will Anderson, DB Jordan Battle, QB Bryce Young

Mississippi State (1 p.m.) -- Mike Leach | DT Jaden Crumedy, LB Nathaniel Watson, WR Austin Williams

South Carolina (2:25 p.m.) -- Shane Beamer | OL Jovaughn Gwyn, WR Dakereon Joyner, DL Zacch Pickens

Vanderbilt (10:30 a.m.) -- Clark Lea | TE Ben Bresnahan, LB Anfernee Orji, QB Mike Wright

Wednesday, July 20

Arkansas (9:05 a.m.) -- Sam Pittman | S Jalen Catalon, QB KJ Jefferson, LB Bumper Pool

Florida (1 p.m.) -- Billy Napier | QB Anthony Richardson, OL Richard Gouraige, LB Ventrell Miller

Georgia (10:30 a.m.) -- Kirby Smart | QB Stetson Bennett IV, LB Nolan Smith, OL Sedrick Van Pran

Kentucky (2:25 p.m.) -- Mark Stoops | QB Will Levis, OG Kenneth Horsey, ILB DeAndre Square

Thursday, July 21

Auburn (9:05 a.m.) -- Bryan Harsin | RB Tank Bigsby, EDGE Derick Hall, TE John Samuel Shenker

Tennessee (10:30 a.m.) -- Josh Heupel | WR Barrett Banister, DB Martez Manuel, DL Isaiah McGuire

Texas A&M (12:30 p.m.) -- Jimbo Fisher | DB Demani Richardson, OL Layden Robinson, WR/AP Ainias Smith