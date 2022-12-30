The New Year's Six bowl games continue on Saturday with a headline-grabbing 2022 Sugar Bowl matchup in New Orleans. Caesars Superdome hosts a matchup between the No. 5 Alabama Crimson Tide and the No. 9 Kansas State Wildcats. Alabama is making its 17th Sugar Bowl appearance, and the Crimson Tide are 10-2 this season. Kansas State won the Big 12 with four straight wins to end the season, and the Wildcats are 10-3.

Kickoff is at noon ET in New Orleans. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Crimson Tide as 6.5-point favorites, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 56 in the latest Alabama vs. Kansas State odds.

Alabama vs. Kansas State spread: Alabama -6.5

Alabama vs. Kansas State over/under: 56 points

Alabama vs. Kansas State money line: Alabama -278, Kansas State +222

BAMA: The Crimson Tide are 5-6-1 against the spread this season

KSU: The Wildcats are 9-3-1 against the spread this season

Why Alabama can cover

Alabama is elite on defense, giving up only 18.0 points per game, but the Crimson Tide might be even better on offense. Nick Saban's team finished in the top five nationally with 40.8 points per game and near the top of FBS with 475 total yards per game. On the ground, Alabama averaged nearly 200 yards per game and 5.6 yards per carry, with the Crimson Tide converting more than 46% of third down opportunities.

Through the air, Bryce Young is elite, and the Crimson Tide had 32 touchdown passes, only eight interceptions, and 20 sacks allowed. Young, the 2021 Heisman Trophy winner, threw for more than 3,000 yards despite injuries this season, and he is the first Alabama quarterback in history to produce back-to-back 3,000-yard passing seasons. He has 75 career passing touchdowns and makes life difficult on any opposing secondary.

Why Kansas State can cover

The Wildcats have a fantastic offense, led by one of the most explosive players in college football in running back Deuce Vaughn. He produced 1,803 yards from scrimmage this season, ranking No. 3 in the country, and Vaughn generated 11 touchdowns. He averaged 5.3 yards per carry for the full season, and Vaughn put up 947 total yards in the final six games. Over the course of his career, Vaughn has 20 games with at least 100 rushing yards, and he is the centerpiece of an offense that averaged more than 33 points per game.

Kansas State is No. 2 in the Big 12 with 209.6 rushing yards per game, averaging 5.1 yards per carry, and the Wildcats also have 21 passing touchdowns and only four interceptions. Kansas State also allowed only 19 sacks in 13 games, with that pass protection critical against Alabama's front.

