The Troy Trojans will host the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers in the 2022 Sun Belt Conference Championship Game on Saturday. The 10-2 Trojans won the West Division, while the 9-2 Chanticleers won the East. This will be the first time either team has played in the Championship.

Kickoff at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Troy, Ala. is set for 3:30 p.m ET. The Trojans are 8.5-point favorites in the latest Troy vs. Coastal Carolina odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 48.

Troy vs. Coastal Carolina spread: Trojans -8.5

Troy vs. Coastal Carolina over/under: 48 points

Troy vs. Coastal Carolina money line: Trojans -335, Chanticleers +260

Troy: 9-3 against the spread this year

Coastal Carolina: 3-1 against the spread on the road this year

Why Troy can cover

The Trojans won the West with their defense. Troy has allowed just 16.8 points per game, the second-lowest average in the conference. Senior linebacker Carlton Martial is second in the conference with 112 tackles. Sophomore defensive end T.J. Jackson's 14.5 tackles for losses were the most in the Sun Belt.

That sweltering defense helps to make up for what's been a middle-of-the-pack offense. Quarterback Gunnar Watson can be erratic at times, but the Trojans put up enough points to get by. That'll be even easier if the Chanticleers are without their own signal-caller, Grayson McCall, who has missed the last two games with a foot injury. McCall was named the Sun Belt Player of the Year for an outstanding third time this season. The Trojans should stifle whatever offensive effort the Chanticleers can summon if McCall doesn't play.

Why Coastal Carolina can cover

It's not clear yet whether McCall will miss the game. If he does play, however, Coastal Carolina should be able to at least muster up enough offense to keep the game close. McCall's Player of the Year honors have been well-earned. His average of 257.1 passing yards per game was the third-best in the conference. He threw just one interception in nine games played. He is the first player in conference history to win Player of the Year three times.

Redshirt senior Sam Pinckney is the top target in the offense. Pinckney's 76 receiving yards per game is good for the fourth-best mark in the conference. He's found the end zone twice this season.

