LSU (6-6) will match up against Kansas State (7-5) in the 2022 Texas Bowl on Tuesday night. The Wildcats roll into this contest with one of the best tailbacks in the Big 12. Sophomore running back Deuce Vaughn was ranked fourth in the conference in rushing yards (1,258) and rushing yards per game (104.8). LSU only allows 3.8 yards per carry. The Tigers stuffed Texas A&M's ground attack in their last game, allowing 54 yards on just 1.9 yards per rush. LSU, however, is dealing with the loss of dozens of players for various reasons and could be forced to start a walk-on or even a receiver at quarterback. That has pushed the odds in favor of K-State.

Kickoff is at 9 p.m. ET from NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. The latest LSU vs. Kansas State odds from Caesars Sportsbook lists the Wildcats as seven-point favorites, up a touchdown from the opening Texas Bowl line. The over-under for total points is set at 47.5.

LSU vs. Kansas State spread: Kansas State -7

LSU vs. Kansas State over-under: 47.5 points

LSU vs. Kansas State money line: Kansas State -300, LSU +240

LSU: The Tigers are 6-0 ATS in their last six vs. Big 12 opponents

KSU: The Wildcats are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 neutral site games as a favorite



Why Kansas State can cover

Quarterback Skylar Thompson's expected return from an ankle injury would give the Wildcats' offense a big boost. Thompson has completed 69 percent of his passes for 1,854 passing yards with nine touchdowns this season. The Missouri native finished the season fourth in the Big 12 in passing yards per game (206). He also logged four rushing scores.

Kansas State has a solid trio of offensive playmakers to help Thompson out. Junior receiver Phillip Brooks leads the squad in receiving yards with 474 yards on 38 receptions. The Missouri native has gone over 50 receiving yards in four matchups during the regular season. Junior receiver Malik Knowles has reeled in 26 passes for 399 yards with two scores.

Knowles has two games with 90-plus receiving yards. In the win against Kansas, he had three catches for 94 yards with a score. Vaughn is a reliable threat coming out of the backfield. He is first on the team in receptions (47) and second in receiving yards (471).

Why LSU can cover

The roster is missing a lot of key pieces, but there will still be talent on the field. Junior safety Jay Ward has played well in the back for LSU's defense. He is third on the team in total tackles (60) and first in interceptions (2). The Georgia native has logged at least six total stops in seven games. Ward's best game came in a loss to Auburn, a game in which he with 11 total tackles.

Senior linebacker Micah Baskerville has also been solid for the Tigers' defense. He is second on the squad with 83 total stops, while logging three pass deflections. Baskerville has tallied at least nine total tackles in four games thus far. Plus, Kansas State is just 2-6 in its last eight games against an opponent from the SEC.

