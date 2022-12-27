Both teams will be looking to win in Wednesday's 2022 Texas Bowl in Houston, but the Texas Tech Red Raiders and Ole Miss Rebels have different motivations. The Red Raiders (7-5, 5-4 Big 12) are looking for an eighth victory for the first time since 2013 after winning their final three regular-season games. Ole Miss (8-4, 4-4 SEC) is trying to snap a three-game slide to close out a season that started with tremendous promise. Texas Tech has a quick-strike offense, but that puts pressure on its defense, and the Rebels are one of the best rushing offenses in FBS. The Red Raiders defeated Oklahoma 51-48 in overtime in their final regular-season outing on Nov. 26, while Ole Miss lost 24-22 to rival Mississippi State on Thanksgiving.

Texas Tech vs. Ole Miss spread: Rebels -3.5

Texas Tech vs. Ole Miss over/under: 71 points

Texas Tech vs. Ole Miss money line: Red Raiders +148, Rebels -175

TT: The Red Raiders are 3-7 ATS in their past 10 bowls (since 2006)

MISS: The Rebels are 7-2 ATS in their past nine bowl games (since 2003)

Why Ole Miss can cover

The Rebels are 2-2 against the spread in non-conference games this season. They have one of the best rushing attacks in the nation, averaging 261 yards per game on the ground (third in FBS). They average 491 yards overall (eighth). Quarterback Jaxson Dart has 2,613 passing yards and 18 touchdowns and has contributed 548 yards to the run game. Running back Quinshon Judkins has topped 100 rushing yards in five of the past six games and is eighth in the nation with 1,476 yards (5.9 per carry). Zach Evans has rushed for 899 yards (6.6 per carry)

Evans and Judkins have combined for 18 touchdowns. Receivers Malik Heath and Jonathan Mingo have combined for 100 catches for 1,642 yards and nine TDs. Ole Miss scores 10 more points than it allows while Texas Tech scores just four more points than it gives up. The Rebels don't get many takeaways, but the Red Raiders have turned it over 23 times. That is tied for 115th in the nation. Linebacker Troy Brown (91 tackles) and safeties AJ Finley (two interceptions) and Otis Reese (three sacks) are the playmakers on the defensive side for the Rebels.

Why Texas Tech can cover

The Red Raiders are 7-5 ATS this season and covered in five of their last seven games. They will be missing some key players, but they showed they can hang with almost anyone. Four of their five losses were to ranked teams, and they defeated ranked Houston and Texas teams. They beat the Longhorns and Sooners in the same season for the first time ever. The TTU offense averages the most plays per game in the country, with their 83.9 plays per game five full snaps more than any other team. They average 33.6 points per game to rank 31st in the nation.

The Red Raiders average 458 yards per game (23rd in FBS) and 307 through the air (13th). Texas Tech is expected to start Tyler Shough at quarterback, and he should finally be close to full health. He threw for 436 yards against Oklahoma and has 1,062 yards on 138 attempts (7.7 yards per throw). Texas Tech has been coughing up the ball, but the Rebels have forced just 17 turnovers, tied for 69th in the nation. The Red Raiders are scoring on 92% of their trips to the red zone (eighth in FBS) and opponents score 91% of the time against Ole Miss (114th).

