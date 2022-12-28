The Ole Miss Rebels will try to salvage something out of a season that got away when they face the Texas Tech Red Raiders on Wednesday in the 2022 Texas Bowl in Houston. The Rebels (8-4, 4-4 SEC) made their way into the top 10 of the rankings past the midway point of the season. Then they lost to LSU and closed the season on a three-game losing streak, finishing with a 24-22 loss to arch-rival Mississippi State on Thanksgiving. The Red Raiders (7-5, 5-4 Big 12) won three straight to close their regular season, capping it off with a 51-48 overtime victory against Oklahoma on Nov. 26. They are seeking an eighth victory in a season for the first time since 2013. Ole Miss has won four of the six all-time meetings, including two in a row (2009 and 2018).

Texas Tech vs. Ole Miss spread: Rebels -3.5

Texas Tech vs. Ole Miss over/under: 71.5 points

Texas Tech vs. Ole Miss money line: Red Raiders +148, Rebels -175

TT: The Red Raiders are 3-7 ATS in their past 10 bowls (since 2006)

MISS: The Rebels are 7-2 ATS in their past nine bowl games (since 2003)

Why Ole Miss can cover

The Rebels are 4-7-1 against the spread but 2-2 ATS in non-conference games. They average 261 rushing yards per game (third in FBS) while TTU allows 167 per contest on the ground (84th). Ole Miss averages 6.3 yards per play (21st) and 5.4 per rush (ninth), while Texas Tech yields 5.8 per play and 4.5 per carry (96th), The Rebels are plus-1 in turnover margin (17 takeaways), while the Red Raiders are minus-9. Texas Tech's 23 turnovers rank 115th in the nation and 14 takeaways (T-103). Ole Miss averages 34 points per game while allowing 24.

Ole Miss averages 491 yards per game (eighth in FBS) and quarterback Jaxson Dart has 2,613 passing yards and 548 yards to the run game. He has 18 touchdown passes and has been sacked 13 times. Running back Quinshon Judkins averages 5.9 yards per carry and is eighth in the nation with 1,476 yards. He has at least 91 rushing yards in six straight games and has scored 10 TDs.

Why Texas Tech can cover

The Red Raiders are 7-5 ATS this season and covered in five of their last seven games. They will be missing some key players, but they showed they can hang with almost anyone. Four of their five losses were to ranked teams, and they defeated ranked Houston and Texas teams. They beat the Longhorns and Sooners in the same season for the first time ever. The TTU offense averages the most plays per game in the country, with their 83.9 plays per game five full snaps more than any other team. They average 33.6 points per game to rank 31st in the nation.

The Red Raiders average 458 yards per game (23rd in FBS) and 307 through the air (13th). Texas Tech is expected to start Tyler Shough at quarterback, and he should finally be close to full health. He threw for 436 yards against Oklahoma and has 1,062 yards on 138 attempts (7.7 yards per throw). Texas Tech has been coughing up the ball, but the Rebels have forced just 17 turnovers, tied for 69th in the nation. The Red Raiders are scoring on 92% of their trips to the red zone (eighth in FBS) and opponents score 91% of the time against Ole Miss (114th).

