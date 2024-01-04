There figures to be major changes coming to the bowls next season. With the start of the 12-team College Football Playoff, the concept of a New Year's Six goes away. Those six bowls will now host quarterfinal and semifinal games in the new format.

Also, the demise of the Pac-12 means the seven bowls that currently host teams from that league will need new partners. It is possible the Pac-2 could hold on to one of those games, but it's more likely replacements are found.

This was the second straight season that there were not enough eligible teams to fill the bowl games after not needing five-win teams since 2016. It is possible that we may have one or two bowls too many. However, the FBS is growing some, so perhaps that problem goes away on its own.

This is the point where I offer my annual reminder that bowls are a horrible way to judge teams and conferences. Outside of the playoff, few if any teams are playing in bowl games with the roster that earned them the bid. Some teams are barely able to field a squad due to opt-outs and the transfer portal.

That frustrates fans and even some involved in the games. Georgia coach Kirby Smart is among those looking for change to the structure. The problem: There is no fix.

The transfer window is not moving. Players need to be able to enroll for the spring semester, so the NCAA cannot move the window any later. Besides, even if it was moved, players expecting to transfer would probably opt out of bowls anyway to save themselves for their future programs or the NFL.

Some have suggested paying players for bowl appearances, but those opting out for the NFL are thinking about their future earning power anyway, so offering money to play in a bowl is not going to mitigate that concern.

Since Notre Dame is the only independent playing in a bowl game and is part of the ACC bowl structure, I have included the Irish with the ACC.

Bowl records by conference