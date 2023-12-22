While the Rose Bowl and Sugar Bowl will command most of the attention on New Year's Day, there are three other intriguing matchups on the slate that day as well. No. 13 LSU faces Wisconsin in the ReliaQuest Bowl during the 2023-24 college football bowl schedule, with the Tigers listed as 9.5-point favorites against the Badgers in the college football bowl odds from SportsLine consensus. No. 17 Iowa and No. 21 Tennessee will meet in the Citrus Bowl, while No. 8 Oregon faces No. 23 Liberty in the Fiesta Bowl. The Vols are 8-point favorites against the Hawkeyes, and the Ducks are 17-point favorites against the Flames in the 2023-24 college football bowl spreads.

Meanwhile, Michigan is a 1.5-point favorite against Alabama and Texas is a 4-point favorite against Washington in the College Football Playoff semifinal games. Which teams should you include in your 2023-24 college football bowl bets? Before making any college football bowl picks on those games or others, be sure to see the college football betting guide from legendary Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall.

Top college football predictions for bowl season

One of the top college football picks Marshall is recommending for bowl season: He's backing UNLV (+13) to stay within the spread against Kansas in the 2023 Guaranteed Rate Bowl on Dec. 26 at 9 p.m. ET. He also likes the Over (64.5).

Kansas put together some of its most impressive performances early in the season, but that was before starting quarterback Jalon Daniels went down with a back injury. The Jayhawks struggled without him at the end of the season, losing two of their last three games. UNLV faced two Power Five teams during the regular season, covering the spread against Michigan before springing an outright upset against Vanderbilt as a 4.5-point underdog.

The Rebels racked up 127 rushing yards and two touchdowns in their win over the Commodores, which was a sign of things to come. They had three players rush for more than 450 yards this season, with those running backs combining for 27 touchdowns. UNLV went Over the total in four of its final five games at the end of the regular season, so Marshall recommends the Over along with his pick on UNLV to cover the spread as a double-digit underdog. See which other picks to make here.

College football odds for bowl season

Friday, Dec. 22

Gasparilla Bowl: Georgia Tech vs. UCF (-5, 67)

Saturday, Dec. 23

Camellia Bowl: Northern Illinois vs. Arkansas State (-1, 53.5)

Birmingham Bowl: Duke vs. Troy (-7.5, 44)

Armed Forces Bowl: Air Force vs. James Madison (-2.5, 41)

Idaho Potato Bowl: Georgia State vs. Utah State (-1.5, 62.5)

68 Ventures Bowl: Eastern Michigan vs. South Alabama (-16, 46.5)

Las Vegas Bowl: Northwestern vs. Utah (-6.5, 42)

Hawaii Bowl: Coastal Carolina vs. San Jose State (-10.5, 54)

Tuesday, Dec. 26

Quick Lane Bowl: Bowling Green vs. Minnesota (-3.5, 38.5)

First Responder Bowl: Rice vs. Texas State (-4.5, 60.5)

Guaranteed Rate Bowl: UNLV vs. Kansas (-12.5, 64.5)

Wednesday, Dec. 27

Military Bowl: Tulane vs. Virginia Tech (-10, 45.5)

Duke's Mayo Bowl: North Carolina vs. West Virginia (-6.5, 55.5)

Holiday Bowl: USC vs. Louisville (-7.5, 58)

Texas Bowl: Oklahoma State vs. Texas A&M (-2, 53)

Thursday, Dec. 28

Fenway Bowl: Boston College vs. SMU (-11, 51)

Pinstripe Bowl: Rutgers vs. Miami (-1, 41)

Pop-Tarts Bowl: North Carolina State vs. Kansas State (-3, 47.5)

Alamo Bowl: Oklahoma vs. Arizona (-3, 62.5)

Friday, Dec. 29

Gator Bowl: Kentucky vs. Clemson (-5, 47)

Sun Bowl: Oregon State vs. Notre Dame (-6.5, 43)

Liberty Bowl: Memphis vs. Iowa State (-9, 57.5)

Cotton Bowl: Ohio State vs. Missouri (-2.5, 49)

Saturday, Dec. 30

Peach Bowl: Ole Miss vs. Penn State (-4, 48.5)

Music City Bowl: Maryland vs. Auburn (-2.5, 50.5)

Orange Bowl: Florida State vs. Georgia (-14, 44.5)

Arizona Bowl: Toledo vs. Wyoming (-3, 44.5)

Monday, Jan. 1

ReliaQuest Bowl: Wisconsin vs. LSU (-8, 55)

Fiesta Bowl: Liberty vs. Oregon (-17.5, 65.5)

Citrus Bowl: Iowa vs. Tennessee (-8, 36)

Rose Bowl: Alabama vs. Michigan (-1, 45)

Sugar Bowl: Washington vs. Texas (-4, 64)