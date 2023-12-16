The college football bowl season is filled with players opting out and entering the transfer portal, but even at quarterback, there's a chance to see future NFL signal callers outside of the College Football Playoffs. Clayton Tune, who started one game for the Arizona Cardinals this season, threw for 229 yards and three touchdowns in a 23-16 win over Louisiana in the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl on Dec. 23 last season before being selected in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

One quarterback to watch this year is Tulane's Michael Pratt, an intriguing prospect who is eligible for the 2024 NFL Draft. Tulane is a 7.5-point underdog against Virginia Tech, according to the latest college football odds from the SportsLine consensus, in the Military Bowl on Dec. 27. If Pratt plays, this could be an example of a quarterback elevating his draft position in a bowl game, so should you consider playing Tulane in college football bowl bets? Before making any college football bowl picks on that game or others, be sure to see the college football betting guide from legendary Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall.

For years Vegas-based Marshall was synonymous with The Gold Sheet, the famed sports betting newsletter. With a background in play-by-play work and sports information while in college, Marshall joined TGS in 1981 when hired by the legendary Mort Olshan and served as executive editor for many years. He now supplies his unique and colorful brand of football and basketball analysis to SportsLine members.

An in-demand guest on numerous sports talk radio and TV shows across the country, Bruce's vast array of editorial work has been featured in the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the New York Post and many other outlets. He has won various handicapping titles and also is working on several book projects.

Now, using his Tech Corner technique, Marshall has turned his attention to the latest college football odds for bowl season and evaluated each matchup. Head here to see every pick.

Top college football predictions for bowl season

One of the top college football picks Marshall is recommending for bowl season: He's backing South Florida (+3) to cover the spread against Syracuse in the 2023 Boca Raton Bowl on Dec. 21 at 8 p.m. ET. Marshall also likes the Over (61).

USF's most impressive showing of the season may be a loss when the Bulls held Alabama to 17 points in a 17-3 defeat on September 16. It was Alabama's lowest point total this season as South Florida proved the ability to contain the best programs in the country. South Florida has been at its best when being doubted, boasting a 5-2 record ATS as the underdog compared to 1-4 ATS as the favorite. The Bulls won all three of their games straight-up this season where they were underdogs by 3.5 points or fewer.

Syracuse has allowed 31 points in back-to-back games and South Florida quarterback Byrum Brown is coming off one of his best games of the year. The dual-threat freshman threw for 253 yards and four touchdowns and added a rushing touchdown in a 48-14 win over Charlotte in the final game of the season to become bowl-eligible.

Syracuse allowed Georgia Tech dual-threat quarterback Haynes King to complete 80% of his passes for 138 yards with two touchdowns. He also rushed for 82 yards and a touchdown on 7.5 yards per carry in a 31-22 win over Syracuse late in the year when the Orange could have become bowl eligible with the victory. Marshall expects Syracuse to struggle to contain Brown, but with South Florida allowing 36.3 points per game over its last four contests, he also likes Over 61 total points as the over has hit seven of South Florida's last nine games. See which other picks to make here.

How to make college football picks for bowl season

Marshall has evaluated every other matchup and he's backing a team on a 17-4 roll against the spread. Get betting analysis for each matchup at SportsLine.

So what college football bowl picks can you make with confidence, and what team on a 17-4 spread run should you back? Check out the latest college football odds below, then visit SportsLine to see which teams to back, all from the legendary Vegas expert who has won multiple handicapping titles, and find out.

College football odds for bowl season

See more college football bowl picks at SportsLine.

Saturday, Dec. 16

Myrtle Beach Bowl: Georgia Southern vs. Ohio (+3, 49)

New Orleans Bowl: Louisiana vs. Jacksonville State (-2.5, 58.5)

Cure Bowl: Miami (OH) vs. Appalachian State (-6.5, 41.5)

New Mexico Bowl: Fresno State vs. New Mexico State (-3.5, 51.5)

LA Bowl: Boise State vs. UCLA (-5.5, 47)

Independence Bowl: California vs. Texas Tech (-3.5, 58)

Monday, Dec. 18

Famous Toastery Bowl: Western Kentucky vs. Old Dominion (-3.5, 54)

Tuesday, Dec. 19

Frisco Bowl: Marshall vs. UTSA (-12, 52.5)

Thursday, Dec. 21

Boca Raton Bowl: USF vs. Syracuse (-3, 61)

Friday, Dec. 22

Gasparilla Bowl: Georgia Tech vs. UCF (-4.5, 66.5)

Saturday, Dec. 23

Camellia Bowl: Northern Illinois vs. Arkansas State (-1, 53.5)

Birmingham Bowl: Duke vs. Troy (-7.5, 44)

Armed Forces Bowl: Air Force vs. James Madison (-2.5, 41)

Idaho Potato Bowl: Utah State vs. Georgia State (-1, 62.5)

68 Ventures Bowl: Eastern Michigan vs. South Alabama (-15.5, 47)

Las Vegas Bowl: Northwestern vs. Utah (-6.5, 42)

Hawaii Bowl: Coastal Carolina vs. San Jose State (-10, 54)

Tuesday, Dec. 26

Quick Lane Bowl: Bowling Green vs. Minnesota (-5.5, 37.5)

First Responder Bowl: Rice vs. Texas State (-4.5, 60.5)

Guaranteed Rate Bowl: UNLV vs. Kansas (-11.5, 63.5)

Wednesday, Dec. 27

Military Bowl: Tulane vs. Virginia Tech (-7.5, 47.5)

Duke's Mayo Bowl: North Carolina vs. West Virginia (-3.5, 56.5)

Holiday Bowl: USC vs. Louisville (-7.5, 57.5)

Texas Bowl: Oklahoma State vs. Texas A&M (-3.5, 53.5)

Thursday, Dec. 28

Fenway Bowl: Boston College vs. SMU (-10.5, 50.5)

Pinstripe Bowl: Rutgers vs. Miami (-3.5, 42.5)

Pop-Tarts Bowl: North Carolina State vs. Kansas State (-3.5, 47.5)

Alamo Bowl: Oklahoma vs. Arizona (-3.5, 62.5)

Friday, Dec. 29

Gator Bowl: Kentucky vs. Clemson (-7, 47.5)

Sun Bowl: Oregon State vs. Notre Dame (-10.5, 46.5)

Liberty Bowl: Memphis vs. Iowa State (-6.5, 57.5)

Cotton Bowl: Missouri vs. Ohio State (-2.5, 48.5)

Saturday, Dec. 30

Peach Bowl: Ole Miss vs. Penn State (-4.5, 48.5)

Music City Bowl: Maryland vs. Auburn (-2.5, 49.5)

Orange Bowl: Florida State vs. Georgia (-14, 45.5)

Arizona Bowl: Wyoming vs. Toledo (-1.5, 45.5)

Monday, Jan. 1

ReliaQuest Bowl: Wisconsin vs. LSU (-10.5, 55.5)

Fiesta Bowl: Liberty vs. Oregon (-15.5, 64.5)

Citrus Bowl: Iowa vs. Tennessee (-7, 35.5)

Rose Bowl: Alabama vs. Michigan (-1.5, 46.5)

Sugar Bowl: Washington vs. Texas (-4.5, 63.5)