Tulane had a chance to play in a second straight New Year's Day bowl game, but it lost to SMU in the AAC title game to dash its hopes. The Green Wave will settle for a meeting with Virginia Tech in the Military Bowl on Dec. 27 during the 2023-24 college football bowl schedule. They are 10-point underdogs against the Hokies, who earned their bowl eligibility with a 55-17 win over Virginia to close the regular season. Tulane is amid a coaching change, as Willie Fritz was hired as Houston's head coach, but his regime will still oversee this game.

One of the top college football picks Marshall is recommending for bowl season: He's backing UNLV (+12.5) to stay within the spread against Kansas in the 2023 Guaranteed Rate Bowl on Dec. 26 at 9 p.m. ET. He also likes the Over (64.5).

Kansas was an unpredictable team throughout the season, posting results like a 51-22 win over UCF and a 38-33 win over Oklahoma while also losing to Texas by 26 points and suffering a 16-13 home loss to Texas Tech. The Rebels picked up a Power Five win over Vanderbilt while losing a pair of excusable games against Michigan and Fresno State. They have a chance to cap off their best season in more than 15 years, giving them plenty of motivation for what could be considered a meaningless bowl game to some programs.

Freshman quarterback Jayden Maiava was one of the breakout players in the Mountain West, throwing for 2,802 yards and 14 touchdowns. He is backed up by a rushing attack that featured three players going over 450 yards on the ground this season. The Rebels went Over the total in four of their final five games this season, so Marshall likes that bet to hit along with UNLV covering the spread in a high-scoring thriller. See which other picks to make here.

Thursday, Dec. 21

Boca Raton Bowl: USF vs. Syracuse (-3, 56.5)

Friday, Dec. 22

Gasparilla Bowl: Georgia Tech vs. UCF (-4.5, 67.5)

Saturday, Dec. 23

Camellia Bowl: Northern Illinois vs. Arkansas State (-1, 53.5)

Birmingham Bowl: Duke vs. Troy (-7.5, 44)

Armed Forces Bowl: Air Force vs. James Madison (-2.5, 41)

Idaho Potato Bowl: Georgia State vs. Utah State (-1.5, 62.5)

68 Ventures Bowl: Eastern Michigan vs. South Alabama (-16, 46.5)

Las Vegas Bowl: Northwestern vs. Utah (-6.5, 42)

Hawaii Bowl: Coastal Carolina vs. San Jose State (-10.5, 54)

Tuesday, Dec. 26

Quick Lane Bowl: Bowling Green vs. Minnesota (-3.5, 38.5)

First Responder Bowl: Rice vs. Texas State (-4.5, 60.5)

Guaranteed Rate Bowl: UNLV vs. Kansas (-12.5, 64.5)

Wednesday, Dec. 27

Military Bowl: Tulane vs. Virginia Tech (-10, 45.5)

Duke's Mayo Bowl: North Carolina vs. West Virginia (-6.5, 55.5)

Holiday Bowl: USC vs. Louisville (-7.5, 58)

Texas Bowl: Oklahoma State vs. Texas A&M (-2, 53)

Thursday, Dec. 28

Fenway Bowl: Boston College vs. SMU (-11, 51)

Pinstripe Bowl: Rutgers vs. Miami (-1, 41)

Pop-Tarts Bowl: North Carolina State vs. Kansas State (-3, 47.5)

Alamo Bowl: Oklahoma vs. Arizona (-3, 62.5)

Friday, Dec. 29

Gator Bowl: Kentucky vs. Clemson (-5, 47)

Sun Bowl: Oregon State vs. Notre Dame (-6.5, 43)

Liberty Bowl: Memphis vs. Iowa State (-9, 57.5)

Cotton Bowl: Ohio State vs. Missouri (-2.5, 49)

Saturday, Dec. 30

Peach Bowl: Ole Miss vs. Penn State (-4, 48.5)

Music City Bowl: Maryland vs. Auburn (-2.5, 50.5)

Orange Bowl: Florida State vs. Georgia (-14, 44.5)

Arizona Bowl: Toledo vs. Wyoming (-3, 44.5)

Monday, Jan. 1

ReliaQuest Bowl: Wisconsin vs. LSU (-8, 55)

Fiesta Bowl: Liberty vs. Oregon (-17.5, 65.5)

Citrus Bowl: Iowa vs. Tennessee (-8, 36)

Rose Bowl: Alabama vs. Michigan (-1, 45)

Sugar Bowl: Washington vs. Texas (-4, 64)