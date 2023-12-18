Two of the top-five scoring teams in college football this season will go head-to-head in a college football bowl game, and it won't be played in the College Football Playoff. No. 8 Oregon, the second-highest scoring offense in the country at 44.2 points per game, plays No. 23 Liberty, the fifth-highest scoring offense at 40.8 ppg. Oregon being toward the top of the nation is no stunner with Bo Nix at quarterback, but Liberty, entering with a 13-0 record, was one of the surprising stories in college football this season. The Flames were rewarded with a New Year's Six game, playing in the Fiesta Bowl on January 1 at 1 p.m. ET from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

Oregon is a 17.5-point favorite over Liberty, according to the latest college football odds from the SportsLine consensus. This will be by far Liberty's toughest test of the season for the undefeated Conference USA champion, but there's no doubt Liberty can score. The Flames recorded at least 38 points in seven straight games, led by quarterback Kaidon Salter, who has thrown for 2,750 yards and rushed for 1,064 yards this season. Can you feel confident in Liberty continuing that offensive success against a team like Oregon when making college football bowl bets?

For years Vegas-based Marshall was synonymous with The Gold Sheet, the famed sports betting newsletter. With a background in play-by-play work and sports information while in college, Marshall joined TGS in 1981 when hired by the legendary Mort Olshan and served as executive editor for many years. He now supplies his unique and colorful brand of football and basketball analysis to SportsLine members.

An in-demand guest on numerous sports talk radio and TV shows across the country, Bruce's vast array of editorial work has been featured in the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the New York Post and many other outlets. He has won various handicapping titles and also is working on several book projects.

Top college football predictions for bowl season

One of the top college football picks Marshall is recommending for bowl season: He's backing South Florida (+2.5) to cover the spread against Syracuse in the 2023 Boca Raton Bowl on Dec. 21 at 8 p.m. ET. Marshall also likes the Over (58.5).

South Florida quarterback Byrum Brown may only be a freshman, but he's proven the ability to perform as one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks in college football. Brown has three games of at least 250 passing and 80 rushing yards this season and has put together numerous highlight performances with his arm and legs. Brown threw for 435 yards against Rice and 357 yards against Memphis this season and has rushed for 160 yards against Western Kentucky and 136 yards against UAB.

He's also coming off throwing for 253 yards with five total touchdowns in a 48-14 victory over Charlotte in the final game of the season, which was a must-win for USF to become bowl-eligible.

Syracuse started the season 4-0 but enters the bowl game dropping six of its last eight contests. Now they'll be without quarterback Garrett Shrader (shoulder), who was the team's leading passer this season. Marshall expects Brown to put another big performance together against Syracuse to cover the spread and with seven of South Florida's last nine games hitting the over, he also likes Over (61) total points. See which other picks to make here.

College football odds for bowl season

Tuesday, Dec. 19

Frisco Bowl: Marshall vs. UTSA (-12, 52.5)

Thursday, Dec. 21

Boca Raton Bowl: USF vs. Syracuse (-3, 61)

Friday, Dec. 22

Gasparilla Bowl: Georgia Tech vs. UCF (-4.5, 66.5)

Saturday, Dec. 23

Camellia Bowl: Northern Illinois vs. Arkansas State (-1, 53.5)

Birmingham Bowl: Duke vs. Troy (-7.5, 44)

Armed Forces Bowl: Air Force vs. James Madison (-2.5, 41)

Idaho Potato Bowl: Utah State vs. Georgia State (-1, 62.5)

68 Ventures Bowl: Eastern Michigan vs. South Alabama (-15.5, 47)

Las Vegas Bowl: Northwestern vs. Utah (-6.5, 42)

Hawaii Bowl: Coastal Carolina vs. San Jose State (-10, 54)

Tuesday, Dec. 26

Quick Lane Bowl: Bowling Green vs. Minnesota (-5.5, 37.5)

First Responder Bowl: Rice vs. Texas State (-4.5, 60.5)

Guaranteed Rate Bowl: UNLV vs. Kansas (-11.5, 63.5)

Wednesday, Dec. 27

Military Bowl: Tulane vs. Virginia Tech (-7.5, 47.5)

Duke's Mayo Bowl: North Carolina vs. West Virginia (-3.5, 56.5)

Holiday Bowl: USC vs. Louisville (-7.5, 57.5)

Texas Bowl: Oklahoma State vs. Texas A&M (-3.5, 53.5)

Thursday, Dec. 28

Fenway Bowl: Boston College vs. SMU (-10.5, 50.5)

Pinstripe Bowl: Rutgers vs. Miami (-3.5, 42.5)

Pop-Tarts Bowl: North Carolina State vs. Kansas State (-3.5, 47.5)

Alamo Bowl: Oklahoma vs. Arizona (-3.5, 62.5)

Friday, Dec. 29

Gator Bowl: Kentucky vs. Clemson (-7, 47.5)

Sun Bowl: Oregon State vs. Notre Dame (-10.5, 46.5)

Liberty Bowl: Memphis vs. Iowa State (-6.5, 57.5)

Cotton Bowl: Missouri vs. Ohio State (-2.5, 48.5)

Saturday, Dec. 30

Peach Bowl: Ole Miss vs. Penn State (-4.5, 48.5)

Music City Bowl: Maryland vs. Auburn (-2.5, 49.5)

Orange Bowl: Florida State vs. Georgia (-14, 45.5)

Arizona Bowl: Wyoming vs. Toledo (-1.5, 45.5)

Monday, Jan. 1

ReliaQuest Bowl: Wisconsin vs. LSU (-10.5, 55.5)

Fiesta Bowl: Liberty vs. Oregon (-15.5, 64.5)

Citrus Bowl: Iowa vs. Tennessee (-7, 35.5)

Rose Bowl: Alabama vs. Michigan (-1.5, 46.5)

Sugar Bowl: Washington vs. Texas (-4.5, 63.5)