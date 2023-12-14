The College Football Playoff matchups will certainly dominate the headlines, but the 2023-24 college football bowl schedule features a fascinating array of matchups. No. 21 Tennessee played at the third-fastest pace in college football this season (21.0 seconds per play) and the Volunteers will take on No. 17 Iowa in the 2024 Citrus Bowl on Jan. 1. Iowa ranked 101st in the nation in that category (27.8 seconds per play) and effectively tried to grind opponents into dust to overcome an offense that averaged 16.6 points and 238.8 yards per game.

One of the top college football picks Marshall is recommending for bowl season: He's backing South Florida (+3) to stay within the spread against Syracuse in the 2023 Boca Raton Bowl on Dec. 21 at 8 p.m. ET. Marshall also likes the Over (61).

After winning only one game a season ago, South Florida hired Tennessee offensive coordinator Alex Golesh to take over the program and the results have been immediate, with the Bulls improving to six wins and bettering themselves in nearly every major statistical category.

Meanwhile, Syracuse fired Dino Babers late in the season after eight years at the helm and has turned to Nunzio Campanile to run the program. The Orange eked out a 35-31 win over Wake Forest in the regular-season finale to help Syracuse earn bowl eligibility but now USF will have had nearly a month to digest that film and attack a Syracuse defense that gave up at least 31 points in six of its final eight games. See which other picks to make here.

Saturday, Dec. 16

Myrtle Beach Bowl: Georgia Southern vs. Ohio (+3.5, 49.5)

New Orleans Bowl: Louisiana vs. Jacksonville State (-3, 59.5)

Cure Bowl: Miami (OH) vs. Appalachian State (-6.5, 44.5)

New Mexico Bowl: Fresno State vs. New Mexico State (-3.5, 51)

LA Bowl: Boise State vs. UCLA (-4, 49)

Independence Bowl: California vs. Texas Tech (-3, 58)

Monday, Dec. 18

Famous Toastery Bowl: Western Kentucky vs. Old Dominion (-2.5, 55.5)

Tuesday, Dec. 19

Frisco Bowl: Marshall vs. UTSA (-9.5, 54.5)

Thursday, Dec. 21

Boca Raton Bowl: USF vs. Syracuse (-4.5, 61)

Friday, Dec. 22

Gasparilla Bowl: Georgia Tech vs. UCF (-4.5, 64)

Saturday, Dec. 23

Camellia Bowl: Northern Illinois vs. Arkansas State (-1.5, 52.5)

Birmingham Bowl: Duke vs. Troy (-7, 44.5)

Armed Forces Bowl: Air Force vs. James Madison (-2.5, 41.5)

Idaho Potato Bowl: Utah State vs. Georgia State (-2.5, 63.5)

68 Ventures Bowl: Eastern Michigan vs. South Alabama (-15.5, 47.5)

Las Vegas Bowl: Northwestern vs. Utah (-7.5, 42.5)

Hawaii Bowl: Coastal Carolina vs. San Jose State (-9.5, 54.5)

Tuesday, Dec. 26

Quick Lane Bowl: Bowling Green vs. Minnesota (-5.5, 37.5)

First Responder Bowl: Rice vs. Texas State (-4.5, 60.5)

Guaranteed Rate Bowl: UNLV vs. Kansas (-11.5, 63.5)

Wednesday, Dec. 27

Military Bowl: Tulane vs. Virginia Tech (-7.5, 47.5)

Duke's Mayo Bowl: North Carolina vs. West Virginia (-3.5, 56.5)

Holiday Bowl: USC vs. Louisville (-7.5, 57.5)

Texas Bowl: Oklahoma State vs. Texas A&M (-3.5, 53.5)

Thursday, Dec. 28

Fenway Bowl: Boston College vs. SMU (-10.5, 50.5)

Pinstripe Bowl: Rutgers vs. Miami (-3.5, 42.5)

Pop-Tarts Bowl: North Carolina State vs. Kansas State (-3.5, 47.5)

Alamo Bowl: Oklahoma vs. Arizona (-3.5, 62.5)

Friday, Dec. 29

Gator Bowl: Kentucky vs. Clemson (-7, 47.5)

Sun Bowl: Oregon State vs. Notre Dame (-10.5, 46.5)

Liberty Bowl: Memphis vs. Iowa State (-6.5, 57.5)

Cotton Bowl: Missouri vs. Ohio State (-2.5, 48.5)

Saturday, Dec. 30

Peach Bowl: Ole Miss vs. Penn State (-4.5, 48.5)

Music City Bowl: Maryland vs. Auburn (-2.5, 49.5)

Orange Bowl: Florida State vs. Georgia (-14, 45.5)

Arizona Bowl: Wyoming vs. Toledo (-1.5, 45.5)

Monday, Jan. 1

ReliaQuest Bowl: Wisconsin vs. LSU (-10.5, 55.5)

Fiesta Bowl: Liberty vs. Oregon (-15.5, 64.5)

Citrus Bowl: Iowa vs. Tennessee (-7, 35.5)

Rose Bowl: Alabama vs. Michigan (-1.5, 46.5)

Sugar Bowl: Washington vs. Texas (-4.5, 63.5)