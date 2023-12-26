No. 7 Ohio State plays in its third Cotton Bowl in program history when the Buckeyes take on No. 9 Missouri on Friday, Dec. 29 at 8 p.m. ET. The Buckeyes' last appearance in the Cotton Bowl was a 24-7 win over USC in 2017. Ohio State is 1-3 in its last four bowl or College Football Playoff games against the SEC. Can you expect that to change when making college football bowl bets? Missouri is a 1-point underdog against Ohio State according to the latest college football odds from the SportsLine consensus.

Other top 15 bowl games outside the College Football Playoff include No. 10 Penn State (-4) vs. No. 11 Ole Miss in the Peach Bowl and No. 6 Georgia (-16) vs. No. 5 Florida State in the Orange Bowl according to the latest college football bowl lines. Which top-ranked teams should you include in your college football bowl bets? Before making any college football bowl picks on those games or others, be sure to see the college football betting guide from legendary Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall.

For years Vegas-based Marshall was synonymous with The Gold Sheet, the famed sports betting newsletter. With a background in play-by-play work and sports information while in college, Marshall joined TGS in 1981 when hired by the legendary Mort Olshan and served as executive editor for many years. He now supplies his unique and colorful brand of football and basketball analysis to SportsLine members.

An in-demand guest on numerous sports talk radio and TV shows across the country, Bruce's vast array of editorial work has been featured in the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the New York Post and many other outlets. He has won various handicapping titles and also is working on several book projects.

One of the top college football picks Marshall is recommending for bowl season: He's backing UNLV (+13) to stay within the spread against Kansas in the 2023 Guaranteed Rate Bowl on Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET, and he also likes the Over (67) in that matchup.

Junior receiver Ricky White had a huge season for UNLV, securing 81 receptions for 1,386 yards and seven touchdowns. The 6-foot-1 receiver went for more than 100 yards in five of his final six games while averaging 106.6 yards per game this season. Quarterback Jayden Maiava is also expected to play after throwing for 2,794 yards and 14 touchdowns with a 62.9% completion percentage as the duo of Maiava and White continues to shine.

Kansas lost three of its final four games and despite an 8-4 season, only three of its wins came by 13 points or more. Kansas went 3-4 ATS as a favorite this season as opposed to UNLV going 5-1 ATS as the underdog. UNLV's last three games have finished Over the total, while Kansas is coming off scoring 49 points in its last contest. With UNLV and Kansas both averaging more than 30 points per game and ranking as a top-30 offense, Marshall likes the game to go Over the total while UNLV covers the spread. See which other picks to make here.

Tuesday, Dec. 26

Quick Lane Bowl: Bowling Green vs. Minnesota (-3.5, 39.5)

First Responder Bowl: Rice vs. Texas State (-3.5, 60)

Guaranteed Rate Bowl: UNLV vs. Kansas (-13, 67)

Wednesday, Dec. 27

Military Bowl: Tulane vs. Virginia Tech (-10, 45.5)

Duke's Mayo Bowl: North Carolina vs. West Virginia (-6.5, 55.5)

Holiday Bowl: USC vs. Louisville (-7.5, 58)

Texas Bowl: Oklahoma State vs. Texas A&M (-2, 53)

Thursday, Dec. 28

Fenway Bowl: Boston College vs. SMU (-11, 51)

Pinstripe Bowl: Rutgers vs. Miami (-1, 41)

Pop-Tarts Bowl: North Carolina State vs. Kansas State (-3, 47.5)

Alamo Bowl: Oklahoma vs. Arizona (-3, 62.5)

Friday, Dec. 29

Gator Bowl: Kentucky vs. Clemson (-5, 47)

Sun Bowl: Oregon State vs. Notre Dame (-6.5, 43)

Liberty Bowl: Memphis vs. Iowa State (-9, 57.5)

Cotton Bowl: Ohio State vs. Missouri (+1, 49)

Saturday, Dec. 30

Peach Bowl: Ole Miss vs. Penn State (-4, 48.5)

Music City Bowl: Maryland vs. Auburn (-2.5, 50.5)

Orange Bowl: Florida State vs. Georgia (-16, 44.5)

Arizona Bowl: Toledo vs. Wyoming (-3, 44.5)

Monday, Jan. 1

ReliaQuest Bowl: Wisconsin vs. LSU (-8, 55)

Fiesta Bowl: Liberty vs. Oregon (-17.5, 65.5)

Citrus Bowl: Iowa vs. Tennessee (-8, 36)

Rose Bowl: Alabama vs. Michigan (-1, 45)

Sugar Bowl: Washington vs. Texas (-4, 64)